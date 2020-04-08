JAPAN
Virus cushions spending dip
Consumer spending in February fell at a slower-than-expected pace, as households scrambled for protective masks, toilet paper and staple food amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, while spending on travel and entertainment slumped, government data showed yesterday. Household spending fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, marking the fifth straight month of declines, but it was a smaller drop than a median market forecast, which called for a 3.9 percent decline. Spending on toilet paper jumped 47 percent from a year earlier, while spending on domestic package tours slumped 37 percent, the data showed.
VIETNAM
Rice exports could resume
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked the government to resume rice exports, but to limit the volume for this month and next month to 800,000 tonnes, a government statement said yesterday. The volume would be 40 percent lower than a year earlier, the government said, adding that 400,000 tonnes would be exported this month. The plan is awaiting government approval, as a March 25 ban prohibited new rice export contracts to ensure a sufficient domestic supply amid the pandemic.
UNITED STATES
Cash sped up to small firms
The Federal Reserve on Monday said that it would create a new facility to help speed the flow of funds to small companies through the government’s coronavirus stimulus program. The program would provide term financing to banks backed by the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the central bank said in a statement. Banks have reportedly struggled to understand eligibility details and smaller lenders have especially said that they would exhaust their ability to loan under the program before the Department of the Treasury made funds available. The central bank’s move would help banks bridge that gap by lending to the banks and accepting the Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral.
ARGENTINA
Virus delays bond payoffs
The government on Monday announced that it is postponing payment on US dollar-denominated bonds until next year to prioritize spending on the pandemic. The decree covers interest and amortization of capital on public debt issued under Argentine law in US dollars. No announcement has been made on debt issued in the US or elsewhere. It did not specify the total amount affected, but media organizations reported that it could reach US$10 billion, with the first payments due next month. The country in February postponed payment on the equivalent of US$1.7 billion in peso-denominated debt.
GHANA
China debt hefty: minister
China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity from the pandemic, Ghanaian Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta said during a conversation on Monday with Washington-based Center for Global Development president Masood Ahmed, which was posted on the think tank’s Web site. “African debt to China is US$145 billion or so, over US$8 billion of payments is required this year... So that needs to be looked at,” Ofori-Atta said. African governments are calling for US$100 billion in assistance, including support for a moratorium on all external debt and eventually some debt write-offs.
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
MRT TRAVEL FALLS: In February, ridership on the Taipei MRT System fell 8.96 percent from an average of 2.01 million per day in January Scooter sales jumped 13 percent last month as more commuters turned to two-wheelers to avoid public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest statistics showed. Sales expanded to 74,493 units last month, compared with 65,913 units in February, statistics released on Wednesday by Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications showed. In the first quarter, aggregate sales slid 0.51 percent year-over-year to 186,627 units, from 187,580 units, data showed. Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter manufacturer, continued to lead the market by selling 24,136 vehicles last month, growing 6.12 percent from 20,785 units in the previous month, while
Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), the nation’s leading PC vendor, yesterday launched its first dual-screen gaming laptop powered by Intel Corp’s latest central processing units (CPUs). The PC manufacturer’s announcement closely followed the US chipmaker’s unveiling of its 10th Generation Core H-series, the fastest commercial mobile processors with speeds of up to 5 gigahertz. Although Asustek’s Zephyrus Duo 15, the highlight of its Republic of Gamers line, is not the company’s first laptop with two screens, it is its first designed specifically for gaming. Nestled between the primary display panel and the keyboard, the secondary display, which Asustek calls the ScreenPad Plus, is angled
NO ILL EFFECT: Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the spread of COVID-19 was still relatively mild in Taiwan, housing brokers said Housing transactions in the six special municipalities totaled 19,824 units last month, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, brokers said, citing government data. Last month’s data mainly reflected deals made in February, when the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet evident, they said. Taoyuan posted the largest improvement, with housing transactions soaring 36.6 percent year-on-year to 3,676 units, local government data showed. Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) attributed the pickup to the completion of two presale residential projects in the municipality. Houses in Taoyuan have increasingly gained in popularity in the past few year years due to relatively affordable home prices and