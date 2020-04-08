World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Virus cushions spending dip

Consumer spending in February fell at a slower-than-expected pace, as households scrambled for protective masks, toilet paper and staple food amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, while spending on travel and entertainment slumped, government data showed yesterday. Household spending fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, marking the fifth straight month of declines, but it was a smaller drop than a median market forecast, which called for a 3.9 percent decline. Spending on toilet paper jumped 47 percent from a year earlier, while spending on domestic package tours slumped 37 percent, the data showed.

VIETNAM

Rice exports could resume

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked the government to resume rice exports, but to limit the volume for this month and next month to 800,000 tonnes, a government statement said yesterday. The volume would be 40 percent lower than a year earlier, the government said, adding that 400,000 tonnes would be exported this month. The plan is awaiting government approval, as a March 25 ban prohibited new rice export contracts to ensure a sufficient domestic supply amid the pandemic.

UNITED STATES

Cash sped up to small firms

The Federal Reserve on Monday said that it would create a new facility to help speed the flow of funds to small companies through the government’s coronavirus stimulus program. The program would provide term financing to banks backed by the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the central bank said in a statement. Banks have reportedly struggled to understand eligibility details and smaller lenders have especially said that they would exhaust their ability to loan under the program before the Department of the Treasury made funds available. The central bank’s move would help banks bridge that gap by lending to the banks and accepting the Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral.

ARGENTINA

Virus delays bond payoffs

The government on Monday announced that it is postponing payment on US dollar-denominated bonds until next year to prioritize spending on the pandemic. The decree covers interest and amortization of capital on public debt issued under Argentine law in US dollars. No announcement has been made on debt issued in the US or elsewhere. It did not specify the total amount affected, but media organizations reported that it could reach US$10 billion, with the first payments due next month. The country in February postponed payment on the equivalent of US$1.7 billion in peso-denominated debt.

GHANA

China debt hefty: minister

China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity from the pandemic, Ghanaian Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta said during a conversation on Monday with Washington-based Center for Global Development president Masood Ahmed, which was posted on the think tank’s Web site. “African debt to China is US$145 billion or so, over US$8 billion of payments is required this year... So that needs to be looked at,” Ofori-Atta said. African governments are calling for US$100 billion in assistance, including support for a moratorium on all external debt and eventually some debt write-offs.