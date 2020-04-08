Boeing Co on Monday said that it would repeat a test flight of its astronaut capsule following last year’s botched demonstration, which NASA considered a perilous close call.
The company is looking to fly a second Starliner capsule, once again without a crew, possibly this fall, Boeing spokesman Jerry Drelling said, adding that astronauts fly aboard the following mission if all went well.
The Starliner’s debut in December last year was marred by software errors. The capsule ended up in the wrong orbit and, as a result, could not reach the International Space Station as intended.
Investigators later determined that the capsule could have been destroyed in flight — twice — as a result of the mistakes.
“Flying another uncrewed flight will allow us to complete all flight test objectives and evaluate the performance of the second Starliner vehicle at no cost to the taxpayer,” the company said in a statement.
Boeing earlier this year said that it took a US$410 million charge in its fourth-quarter earnings, to pay for a potential repeat.
NASA hired Boeing — along with SpaceX — to transport astronauts to and from the space station, and ease the space agency’s costly reliance on Russian rockets for launching crews.
SpaceX is on track to launch two NASA astronauts aboard its Dragon crew capsule next month. It would be the first human launch from Cape Canaveral since NASA’s space shuttle program ended in 2011. The company is shooting for mid-to-late May.
SpaceX’s first test flight of its crew Dragon a year ago, without a crew, was successful.
