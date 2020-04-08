Memory chipmakers Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and Macronix International Co (旺宏) reported substantial revenue growth for last month, as demand for game consoles, servers and computers increased amid broader COVID-19 containment measures.
Both firms said that the pandemic did not significantly affect their operations last quarter, as all of their chips are made in Taiwan.
Macronix, which makes memory chips used in Nintendo Co’s Switch and Switch Lite, said that consolidated revenue surged 39.8 percent monthly to a record NT$3.88 billion (US$128.68 million) from NT$2.78 billion in February. On an annual basis, revenue increased 97.6 percent from NT$1.96 billion a year earlier.
The performance brought aggregated revenue in the first quarter to an all-time high of NT$9.42 billion, up 56.2 percent from NT$6.03 billion a year earlier, a company statement said.
Nanya Technology yesterday reported that revenue increased 17.37 percent monthly to NT$5.36 billion — the highest in 16 months. On an annual basis, revenue jumped 44.01 percent from NT$3.72 billion a year earlier.
On a monthly basis, shipments last month expanded by a low-teens percentage from a month earlier, while chip prices increased by a low single-digit percentage, the company said.
First-quarter accumulative revenue reached NT$14.42 billion, a 26.79 percent annual increase from NT$11.37 billion a year earlier and a 9.9 percent quarterly increase from NT$13.12 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, company data showed.
Nanya Technology is scheduled to disclose more financial data and information about the impact of COVID-19 during an online investor’s conference on Friday.
DRAM chip prices this quarter are expected to increase more than 10 percent from last quarter, when prices rose 5 percent from the previous quarter, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) forecast in the middle of last month, citing demand fueled by companies replenishing inventories.
However, the third quarter could be a challenge for chipmakers, as a weakening global economy and consumer confidence amid the pandemic might begin to weigh down demand and chip prices, TrendForce said, adding that the uptrend in prices might end in the fourth quarter if demand for laptops, smartphones and servers cools.
TrendForce said that it expects smartphone shipments this year to fall 7.5 percent year-on-year to 1.296 billion units, while laptop shipments are likely to fall 9 percent to 150 million units and server shipments are likely to edge higher by 3.1 percent to 12.9 million units.
