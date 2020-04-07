UNITED KINGDOM
‘Brolly’ fund approved
The EU yesterday gave the go ahead to a British scheme to provide a ￡50 billion (US$61.6 billion) “umbrella” to shield private businesses amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Britain has itself set aside a fund to provide direct grants and subsidized public loans to key businesses. The UK left the bloc at the end of January, but EU law still applies until the end of a post-Brexit transition period.
TRANSPORTATION
Car registrations fall
New car registrations in Britain last month fell by a 40 percent from a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy and forced many would-be buyers to stay at home, preliminary data from an industry group showed yesterday. Sales totaled about 250,000 units, making it the weakest March since 1999. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders cut its sales forecast for this year by 23 percent to 1.73 million vehicles, which would be a 25 percent fall from last year.
REAL ESTATE
Emaar sells project share
Dubai’s state-backed developer Emaar yesterday said that it sold an 80 percent share of its district water cooling project around the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, for US$675 million as the city-state’s property market suffers from amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sale to Tabreed, also known as National Central Cooling Co, had been rumored for months amid the property market slowdown. With the sale, Tabreed assumes majority ownership of a system of plants that cool the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall during summer.
HONG KONG
Reversal prediction issued
Hong Kong could take six months to reverse the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said on Sunday, adding that the government would offer “comprehensive” aid to protect businesses and jobs across all industries. The retail and tourism sectors were initially among the hardest hit by the pandemic, but the effects have now spread to “virtually all industries,” Chan wrote in his blog. He called on landlords and big developers to take on more “social responsibility” by responding to public demands to reduce rent.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW deliveries drop
BMW AG’s first-quarter vehicle deliveries sank by about 21 percent to 477,111 as the COVID-19 pandemic closed showrooms all over the world and idled production lines. BMW brand vehicle sales in the first three months sank 20.1 percent, the automaker said in a statement yesterday. Group sales, which include the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, sank 20.6 percent. All major markets saw double-digit declines in the quarter. China dropped the most with 30.9 percent fewer vehicles sold there, the company said.
ENERGY
PetroVietnam tips profit fall
PetroVietnam’s net profit in the first quarter of this year likely fell 50.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.44 trillion dong (US$188.5 million) due to low oil prices and weak demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s state oil firm said on Sunday. Its revenue in the January-March period likely fell 13 percent to 88.3 trillion dong, the company, formally known as Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, said in a statement outlining its preliminary results.
