AUTO PARTS
BizLink sales slump
Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday posted consolidated sales of US$54.95 million for last month, a 4.27 percent month-on-month and 10.72 percent year-on-year decrease. The company blamed the fall on the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused many nations to impose a variety of restrictions, negatively affecting global supply chains. BizLink, an exclusive harness supplier to US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, said cumulative sales in the first quarter were US$164.41 million, down 7.35 percent from the same period last year.
INTERNET
Vivotek sees weak demand
Internet security solutions provider Vivotek Inc (晶睿科技) yesterday posted revenue of NT$589 million (US$19.48 million) for last month, an 18.47 percent month-on-month increase, but down 6.7 percent from a year earlier. As the firm’s three major plants are in Taiwan and it has a sufficient supply of raw materials, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a substantial impact on production, Vivotek said. However, the escalating outbreak, and lockdowns in the US and Europe, would likely lead to weakening demand, it said. Revenue in the first quarter was NT$1.58 billion, up 17.04 percent quarter-on-quarter, but down 7.76 percent year-on-year.
MEMORY CHIPS
Adata revenue soars
Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the world’s second-largest memory module supplier, yesterday posted revenue of NT$2.86 billion for last month, up 16.82 percent from NT$2.45 billion in February, as it benefited from rising shipments in the DRAM and solid-state drive (SSD) segments. That was 25.96 percent higher than NT$2.27 billion the previous year and the highest in 20 months, company data showed. Adata revenue rose 12.13 percent year-on-year to NT$7.19 billion in the first quarter, with the DRAM segment contributing 45.5 percent of sales, SSD 31.2 percent and NAND flash memory 12.85 percent.
PERIPHERALS
Chicony bullish on Q2
Chicony Power Technology Co (群光電能), which makes computer peripherals, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$2.76 billion for last month, an 82.2 percent month-on-month and 2.2 percent year-on-year increase, and the highest level for March in the company’s history. Consolidated revenue in the first quarter decreased 7.2 percent year-on-year to NT$6.71 billion, less than the company’s guidance of a fall of 8 to 10 percent. The company resumed full production in China at the end of last month, which would help boost shipments this quarter, Chicony Power president Peter Tseng (曾國華) said. The company could benefit from rush orders for power supplies used in commercial and education-based laptops as remote working and online teaching become more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said.
ELECTRONICS
HTC sales inch higher
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted consolidated sales of NT$432.25 million for last month, a 3.13 percent increase from a month earlier and ending two consecutive months of decline. However, last month’s sales were 67.07 percent lower than the same period last year. HTC attributed the decline to lower shipments. Cumulative sales in the first quarter were NT$1.33 billion, down 54.83 percent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca