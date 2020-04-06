US President Donald Trump on Saturday ramped up threats to use tariffs to protect the US energy industry from a historic glut of oil as efforts to forge a global deal to cut output appeared to lose momentum.
Trump said at a White House press briefing that he would use tariffs if needed to protect the domestic oil industry, even as he predicted that Saudi Arabia and Russia would come to an agreement to cut output and stem the rout in prices.
However, such a deal looked a bit further from reach at the weekend after a diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and Russia. A gathering of OPEC+ members and other producers scheduled for today was pushed back to give more time for negotiations.
Saudi Arabia, which last month launched a price war with Russia after OPEC+ talks broke down, has made clear that it would not cut production unless other producers — including the US — also hold back supply.
However, Trump on Saturday said that “I don’t care about OPEC,” a “cartel” he has opposed all his life.
The prospect of a deal to reduce the massive glut of oil caused by the COVID-19 lockdown last week sent benchmark oil futures to a record gain. Oil prices have fallen about 50 percent this year as the pandemic has knocked out as much as one-third of global oil demand.
In the latest maneuver in the price war, Saudi Arabia yesterday postponed its monthly price-setting event for exported oil.
Saudi Aramco’s official selling prices for next month could be pushed to tomorrow or Thursday, a person familiar with the situation said.
The OPEC meeting has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday.
The move allows the company to have a better idea of how negotiations are going before setting the prices that are its key weapon in its war with Russia for market share.
Last month, it also postponed the event in the midst of wrangling at OPEC+ and responded to the breakdown in those talks with a historic price cut.
On the idea of slapping tariffs on foreign oil, the US oil industry is split. Some independent shale producers — who have been hardest hit by the market slump — are in support, while refiners and large integrated companies are typically opposed.
The American Petroleum Institute, which helped arrange a meeting with Trump on Friday, has argued that tariffs would inject uncertainty into an already rattled global marketplace.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca