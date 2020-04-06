First-time jobseekers are more pessimistic about employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 9 percent year-on-year reduction in those looking to enter the job market after graduation, a survey released by the online 1111 Job Bank (1111人力銀行) showed.
The survey, which collected 984 valid questionnaires from March 2 to March 26, showed that 63.7 percent of respondents said they plan to enter the job market after graduating this summer.
That figure is almost 9 percentage points lower than 72.5 percent of people who responded in a similar survey conducted last year before COVID-19 broke out at the end of December in China and quickly spread worldwide, hitting the economy at home and abroad.
The survey showed that 55.2 percent said they want to land a full-time job and 8.5 percent are looking for part-time work.
Among respondents who are not planning to enter the job market immediately after graduating, most want to continue their studies, prepare for civil servant examinations, enlist in the military or stay at home to help their families, the survey showed.
1111 Job Bank president Henry Ho (何啟聖) said the virus has affected businesses, with the tourism, food and beverage, and retail sectors hit hardest, so hiring in the local job market has been compromised.
These would-be new graduates have sensed the economic impact from the pandemic, so many expect to land a part-time job first before securing full-time employment when economic fundamentals improve, he said.
Among first-time jobseekers who want to participate in the market, only 16 percent were upbeat about finding a job before graduation, while 84 percent expect to spend an average of 4.2 months looking for a job, the survey showed.
The job bank said that COVID-19 has also affected first-time jobseekers’ plans to work overseas, with 29.2 percent of those who had previously planned to look for a job in a foreign market postponing their plans, while Japan, the US and China are the top three destinations.
The information technology industry is the most popular sector for first-time jobseekers, followed by education groups and government agencies, the job bank said.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca