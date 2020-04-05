European shares ended down on Friday, closing the week lower as dismal business activity data heralded a deep economic and earnings recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 1 percent in the red, with insurers dragging the most after a EU regulator asked them to suspend dividends and share buybacks to shore up liquidity.
The index fell about 0.6 percent for the week. Still, it appeared to have gained a measure of stability after sharp daily movements over the past month.
Composite data earlier in the day showed that business activity in the eurozone contracted severely last month, with several analysts forecasting worse readings as most economies in the region shut down to curb the spread of the virus.
“We are entering a climate with lower or no dividends, fewer financial options, but most importantly, fewer jobs and lower output,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty global market strategist Stephen Innes said. “Many small and large-sized businesses will not survive this storm.”
Economists expect eurozone real GDP to shrink as much as 43 percent in the second quarter.
Bank stocks fell 2.2 percent and were the worst performing European sector for the week, shedding about 11 percent.
The sector looked vastly less attractive after several banking majors suspended their dividend payouts earlier in the week.
Energy stocks dragged on the STOXX 600, relinquishing most of their gains from Thursday after a record spike in oil prices on hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia would end their price war.
The bump in prices, along with extremely low stock valuations in the sector, saw energy stocks outperforming other sectors for the week with a 9 percent gain.
Healthcare stocks were among the few gainers on Friday, as the sector continued to benefit from safe-haven demand. They added 5.8 percent for the week.
