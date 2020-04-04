World Business Quick Take

Agencies





OIL

OPEC mulls coordinated cuts

The OPEC+ coalition is rushing to pull together a meeting of its members — and possibly other oil producing nations — after US President Donald Trump called for a coordinated production cut to stem the historic rout in crude prices. A virtual meeting is to be held on Monday, a delegate said. It will be open to all producers — not just OPEC members and allies — but it is not yet clear which will attend, the delegates said. The US so far has given no indication it is prepared to join. The guest list is crucial as Saudi Arabia has made clear it would only cut production if others, including the US, shoulder some of the burden. Saudi Arabia called for the meeting, saying it should aim for a “fair agreement.”

JAPAN

Households to get ￥300,000

The government is planning to distribute ￥300,000 (US$2,766) to virus-hit households as part of its biggest-ever stimulus package, but will not lower its sales tax, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said yesterday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved the value of the handouts ahead of the announcement of the package next week, LDP policy head Fumio Kishida said after meeting Abe and Minister of Finance Taro Aso. The details emerged three days after the party unveiled a ￥60 trillion package of measures aimed at supporting households and businesses battered by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.The party also approved emergency tax changes to be part of the package, LDP tax policy head Akira Amari said.

NORWAY

Jobless rate jumps to 14.7%

The unemployment rate rose sixfold last month to a record 14.7 percent, the Labor and Welfare Agency (NAV) said yesterday, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 10.7 percent were fully unemployed, while the remaining 3 percent were registered as partially unemployed, NAV added. The government three weeks ago announced emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens, sending the economy into a tailspin and triggering hundreds of thousands of layoffs. Although many job cuts were classified as temporary, such as restaurants and airlines expecting to bring back employees when restrictions are eventually lifted, economists have said that many firms might struggle to recover.

EUROPEAN UNION

PMI hits a record low

Eurozone business activity collapsed last month as attempts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic pushed governments across the continent to shut down vast swathes of their economies, from shops to factories to restaurants, a survey showed yesterday. IHS Markit’s final composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) plummeted to a record low of 29.7 last month from February’s 51.6, lower than the flash reading of 31.4 and marking by far its biggest one-month drop since the survey began in July 1998. “The data indicate that the eurozone economy is already contracting at an annualized rate approaching 10 percent, with worse inevitably to come in the near future,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said. The new business index sank to 27.7 from 51.2, much weaker than the flash reading of 29.5. Activity in the bloc’s dominant service industry also almost ground to a halt. Its PMI dropped to a survey-low of 26.4 from February’s 52.6, below the preliminary estimate of 28.4.