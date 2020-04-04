Luckin Coffee shares plummet on accounting probe

STARBUCKS’ RIVAL: The Chinese coffee chain is investigating reports that its chief operating officer and employees had fabricated about US$310 million in transactions

Bloomberg





Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡), the fast-growing Chinese coffee chain, on Thursday plunged as much as 81 percent after the company said its board is investigating reports that senior executives and employees fabricated transactions.

The company’s announcement that chief operating officer Liu Jian (劉劍) and employees reporting to him engaged in misconduct casts doubt on the foundations of the Chinese coffee chain’s meteoric rise and its emergence as a key competitor to Starbucks Corp.

The chain is aiming to reach 10,000 locations by the end of next year — a goal that might now be unattainable.

People wearing masks wait at a Luckin Coffee Inc outlet in Shanghai, China, yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Thursday’s share decline erased what had been a 54 percent gain since the company went public last year.

Liu and others have been suspended and investors should not rely on previous financial statements for the nine months ended Sept. 30, the company said.

The transactions in question occurred last year and totaled about 2.2 billion yuan (US$310 million), according to the filing.

Keybanc Capital Markets analyst Eric Gonzalez said that earnings visibility might be limited “for the foreseeable future.”

“It will take several years for management to repair its credibility,” he said in a note to clients.

If true, the fabricated sales figure could represent a significant portion of the company’s total revenue. Luckin, which has only reported financial data for the second and third quarter of last year after its May public offering, was seen reporting 5.15 billion yuan of revenue for the full year, according to an average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“Certain costs and expenses were also substantially inflated by fabricated transactions during this period,” Luckin said, adding that the special board committee investigating the matter has not independently verified the fabricated sales figure.

The coffee chain, founded in 2017, operated about 4,500 stores by the end of last year in China.

Chairman Lu Zhengyao (陸正耀) and CEO Qian Zhiya (錢治亞) have employed a strategy they used with CAR Inc — a vehicle rental business — more than a decade ago: burning money from investors to quickly grab market share from rivals. That strategy has been successful in winning over investors.

However, trouble emerged earlier this year. The shares plunged after Muddy Waters tweeted on Jan. 31 that it had a short on the stock after receiving what it called a “credible” unattributed 89-page report that alleged accounting issues with the chain and a broken business model. Luckin Coffee denied the allegations.

The Xiamen, China-based company raised US$778 million from a share sale and a convertible bond offering in early January, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company also raised US$645 million in its US initial public offering.

Despite the allegations and mandatory closures related to the outbreak of coronavirus, analysts have largely remained optimistic about Luckin. Prior to Thursday’s disclosure, six had a buy recommendation on the stock, compared with one hold and zero sell recommendations.

In November last year, Luckin reported revenue that was six times the year-earlier total. The company, which has reported losses as it engages in a strategy that prioritizes rapid growth, said it was on track to start breaking even at the corporate level in the third quarter of this year.