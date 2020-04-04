Fitch Ratings has downgraded the credit outlook for Chailease Finance Co (中租), the nation’s top leasing services provider, from “stable” to “negative,” as disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak could affect its asset quality and profitability, while sapping its access to capital.
The revision would not affect the company’s long-term issuer default rating of “BBB,” as it has adequate capital and liquidity buffers to withstand the challenges from the pandemic, Fitch said.
The weakening environment would significantly affect the firm’s asset quality and profitability given its focus on financing small and medium-sized enterprises, whose credit profiles are more susceptible to a sharp economic downturn, Fitch said.
The mounting uncertainty from COVID-19 would heighten operational challenges from its increasingly complex cross-border businesses in a notably weakened global economic environment, leading to higher credit costs, lower profitability and greater difficulty in accessing funding, Fitch said.
The ratings for Chailese are based on its credit profile across the region, Fitch said, adding that loans from Taiwan accounted for half of its leasing portfolio last year, while China made up 34 percent and Southeast Asia 15 percent.
Chailease Finance’s credit rating would be downgraded if the economic conditions result in a material deterioration in its asset quality and profitability, reducing Fitch’s tolerance for leverage, the agency said.
Signs of deteriorating sentiment toward the company’s ability to access funding — possibly caused by uncertainty and contagion effect from its overseas businesses — or a retreat in the company’s competitive position or financial strength could also lead to a negative rating action, Fitch said.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a