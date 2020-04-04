Beijing releases US$56bn to banks in virus response

AFP, BEIJING





The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) yesterday said it would cut the reserve requirements for smaller banks to release about 400 billion yuan (US$56.3 billion) in liquidity, a move to counter the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on enterprises.

The PBOC said in a statement it would also slash the interest it pays on financial institutions’ excess reserves for the first time in 12 years to encourage them to use the cash rather than store it with the central bank.

The moves are the latest in a series of fund injections to help the world’s second-largest economy through the fallout from the pandemic.

The reserve requirement ratio for small and medium-sized banks would be cut by 100 basis points over two tranches, on April 15 and May 15.

This would reduce the amount of cash the banks must hold and is aimed at boosting support for small, medium and micro enterprises, it added.

The cuts target rural financial institutions and city commercial banks that operate only at the provincial level.

While China’s larger enterprises have mostly resumed near-regular operations as the nation eased restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus spread, smaller firms have been lagging behind.

The aim is to “effectively increase stable funding sources” and help reduce the interest rates that enterprises are subject to, a PBOC spokesman said.

The measure is also expected to benefit about 4,000 smaller banks, which make up the vast majority of institutions in the banking system.

The PBOC would also reduce the interest rate on banks’ excess reserves from Tuesday, from 0.72 percent to 0.35 percent.