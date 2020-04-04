Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates.
For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week.
The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the company said.
The company will offer comprehensive training in technology, management and general knowledge to help its new employees build successful careers, it said.
For example, all new recruits would be trained to become future middle management staff, it said.
Interested people can apply via its Web site and interviews of selected applicants will be conducted online, it said.
Hon Hai has been working to expand into software development and to integrate that with its hardware manufacturing proficiency.
In related news, with the global economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, two foreign brokerages have cut their target prices for Hon Hai, which assembles iPhones.
A Hong Kong-based securities house said the pandemic could force Apple Inc to postpone the launch of its new iPhones amid the economic uncertainty, which has slowed demand for tech gadgets.
If Apple does not release its next-generation iPhones in September as it usually does, Hon Hai’s shipments are likely to drop in the second half of the year, the brokerage said in a research note.
It therefore downgraded its rating on Hon Hai from “buy” to “hold,” and lowered its target price from NT$100 to NT$75, it said.
Apple accounts for about 40 percent of Hon Hai’s total sales, market estimates showed.
A Japanese brokerage also cut its target price for Hon Hai from NT$92 to NT$82, but maintained its “overweight” rating of the stock, saying that despite the impact of the pandemic, it remained upbeat about the company’s efforts to upgrade its technologies and extend its reach to emerging industries.
Nonetheless, the Japanese brokerage lowered its forecasts for Hon Hai’s earnings per share for this year and next year by 10.4 percent and 5.2 percent to NT$7.78 and NT$9.7 respectively.
On Wednesday, Hon Hai shares rose 0.14 percent to end at NT$70.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange before the market closed for the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.
