MEXICO

Economy could contract 4%

The government forecast the economy could contract by as much as 3.9 percent this year, but predicted a rebound next year to as much as 3.5 percent growth, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday in an annual economic report used to guide the budget. “The economic forecast under the current circumstances has a high level of uncertainty amid the complexity of the [coronavirus] epidemic, making it difficult to establish a specific growth forecast for the domestic economy,” it said. The government put an upper limit for this year’s growth forecast of 0.1 percent. It also forecast that annual inflation would reach 3.5 percent at the end of the year, before coming down to 3.2 percent next year.

REAL ESTATE

UK market at standstill

Britain’s housing market is grinding to a halt after the government’s shutdown of much of the economy, cutting short a nascent recovery that saw prices rise at their strongest pace in more than two years last month, mortgage lender Nationwide said yesterday. Prices grew by 3 percent compared with March last year, their biggest rise since January 2018 and stronger than a median forecast for a 2 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. House prices in London rose by an annual 1 percent in the first quarter of this year after 10 consecutive quarters of declines, Nationwide said.

ENERGY

Whiting officers get bonuses

Whiting Petroleum Corp’s board approved US$14.6 million in cash bonuses for top executives days before the shale oil producer filed for bankruptcy. Chief executive officer Brad Holly is to collect US$6.4 million of the total, to be “paid immediately,” the company said in a filing on Wednesday. Four other executives, including chief financial officer Correne Loeffler, are to receive the rest. Whiting, one of the biggest producers in North Dakota’s Bakken formation, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after the plunge in oil prices left it unable to pay its debts. Its board approved the bonuses on Thursday last week.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon wins trademark suit

Amazon.com Inc is not liable for unwittingly stocking trademark infringing goods for third-party sellers, Europe’s top court said yesterday, handing the US online retail giant victory in its battle against cosmetics company Coty Inc. Amazon found itself in a German court after Coty said it breached its trademark rights by stocking its Davidoff perfume for third-party sellers and should be held responsible for such practices. The German court sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU, which backed the US company.

TELECOMS

T-Mobile merger complete

US operators T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp finally merged on Wednesday, the companies said, bringing an end to two years of negotiations as the pair aimed to create a giant capable of competing with the sector’s leading players. The combined firm would have more than 100 million customers, claiming the scale to compete with larger wireless rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc. They said the combined company would operate under the name T-Mobile. The new company has promised to provide 5G to 99 percent of the US population within six years.