MEXICO
Economy could contract 4%
The government forecast the economy could contract by as much as 3.9 percent this year, but predicted a rebound next year to as much as 3.5 percent growth, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday in an annual economic report used to guide the budget. “The economic forecast under the current circumstances has a high level of uncertainty amid the complexity of the [coronavirus] epidemic, making it difficult to establish a specific growth forecast for the domestic economy,” it said. The government put an upper limit for this year’s growth forecast of 0.1 percent. It also forecast that annual inflation would reach 3.5 percent at the end of the year, before coming down to 3.2 percent next year.
REAL ESTATE
UK market at standstill
Britain’s housing market is grinding to a halt after the government’s shutdown of much of the economy, cutting short a nascent recovery that saw prices rise at their strongest pace in more than two years last month, mortgage lender Nationwide said yesterday. Prices grew by 3 percent compared with March last year, their biggest rise since January 2018 and stronger than a median forecast for a 2 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. House prices in London rose by an annual 1 percent in the first quarter of this year after 10 consecutive quarters of declines, Nationwide said.
ENERGY
Whiting officers get bonuses
Whiting Petroleum Corp’s board approved US$14.6 million in cash bonuses for top executives days before the shale oil producer filed for bankruptcy. Chief executive officer Brad Holly is to collect US$6.4 million of the total, to be “paid immediately,” the company said in a filing on Wednesday. Four other executives, including chief financial officer Correne Loeffler, are to receive the rest. Whiting, one of the biggest producers in North Dakota’s Bakken formation, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after the plunge in oil prices left it unable to pay its debts. Its board approved the bonuses on Thursday last week.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon wins trademark suit
Amazon.com Inc is not liable for unwittingly stocking trademark infringing goods for third-party sellers, Europe’s top court said yesterday, handing the US online retail giant victory in its battle against cosmetics company Coty Inc. Amazon found itself in a German court after Coty said it breached its trademark rights by stocking its Davidoff perfume for third-party sellers and should be held responsible for such practices. The German court sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU, which backed the US company.
TELECOMS
T-Mobile merger complete
US operators T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp finally merged on Wednesday, the companies said, bringing an end to two years of negotiations as the pair aimed to create a giant capable of competing with the sector’s leading players. The combined firm would have more than 100 million customers, claiming the scale to compete with larger wireless rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc. They said the combined company would operate under the name T-Mobile. The new company has promised to provide 5G to 99 percent of the US population within six years.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a