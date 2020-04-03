Oil yesterday rebounded strongly in Asian trade on hopes for a US intervention to end a Saudi Arabia-Russia price dispute amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, analysts said that the market remained hobbled by low demand because of business shutdowns, the grounding of air travel and other social distancing measures put in place to contain the outbreak.
In afternoon Asian trade, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading 7.14 percent higher at US$21.76 a barrel.
International benchmark Brent crude advanced 8.21 percent to US$26.77 a barrel.
Both benchmarks on Monday fell to their lowest levels in 18 years, with WTI briefly dipping below US$20 a barrel.
“Oil prices are higher on news that [US] President [Donald] Trump will hold a round table discussion with the country’s top oil executives,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty global market strategist Stephen Innes said.
The meeting is “presumably to discuss possible coordinated production curtailment measures in an attempt to buy some time for the struggling US shale industry,” he said in a note.
Innes said that Trump’s “acknowledging of the problems in the oil patch is critical” as he could be instrumental in resolving the price war that has led to the supply glut.
Phillip Futures Ltd in Singapore said oil prices were also supported by “reports that Russia does not want to boost its crude oil production in the current environment” and traders expecting US shale producers to “come under pressure to cut production.”
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said that US crude prices were also being bolstered by reports that the US energy department might rent space in the country’s emergency oil reserves to local producers.
“This would help drillers store excess crude,” ANZ said.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, on Wednesday ramped up its price war with Russia, boosting crude oil supply to record levels.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) offered 18.8 million barrels on a single day, despite pressure from Washington.
Oil also surged as China planned to start buying up cheap crude for its strategic reserves, adding to tentative signs of growing risk appetite across financial markets that is propelling prices higher.
Futures extended gains as Beijing instructed government agencies to start filling state stockpiles after oil plunged 66 percent over the first three months of the year.
Dated Brent, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s physical supply, was assessed at US$15.135 on Wednesday, the lowest since at least 1999. Crude has slipped below US$10 in some areas including Canada and shale regions in the US, while some grades have posted negative prices.
China’s purchases are likely to help soak up some excess oil as the market faces an unprecedented collapse in consumption.
Top trader Vitol SA said demand would be destroyed by as much as 30 million barrels a day this month.
In addition to state-owned reserves, Beijing might use commercial space for storage, while also encouraging companies to fill their own tanks, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The initial target is to hold government stockpiles equivalent to 90 days of net imports, which could eventually be expanded to as much as 180 days when including commercial reserves.
“The oil price roller coaster hasn’t stopped,” Vanda Insights founder Vandana Hari said. “Any sense of stabilization is likely to prove fleeting until we’re past the coronavirus peak in the US and worst-hit countries of Europe.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
