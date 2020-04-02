ITALY
PMI lowest since 2009
The country’s manufacturing suffered a record drop in output last month, when the entire country went into lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 40.3, the lowest since 2009, from 48.7 in February. Only 11 percent of survey respondents reported an increase in production on the month, and a measure of output plunged to a record low. The eurozone PMI stood at 44.5, well below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.
VIETNAM
Electricity prices to be cut
The government plans to cut electricity prices by 10 percent for three months to support people hit by the pandemic, state media reported yesterday. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted the price cut plan, scheduled to take place immediately, to the prime minister for approval, the official Vietnam News Agency reported. Hospitals treating virus patients and quarantine camps would be provided with free electricity, it added.
SINGAPORE
Home price decline 1.2%
Home prices fell in the first quarter as the pandemic sent the economy into its steepest contraction in a decade. Property values declined 1.2 percent in the three months that ended on Tuesday, according to a preliminary estimate from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released yesterday. That compares to a 0.5 percent gain in the fourth quarter of last year. With the city-state limiting gatherings to a maximum 10 people, the new social-distancing rules have also affected sales of some new units.
GERMANY
Retail sales up on stocking
Households stocking up on daily essentials ahead of anticipated lockdown and quarantine measures caused retail sales in the country to surge far beyond expectations in February, official data showed yesterday. Retail sales jumped 6.4 percent year-on-year on an adjusted basis and rose by 1.2 percent monthly. Sales rose across the board, the Statistical Office said, but growth was particularly strong in food, drinks and tobacco, where revenues were 7.8 percent higher than a year earlier.
FRANCE
Auto sales plunge 72.2%
New vehicle sales in the country last month plunged more than 72 percent and could be down 20 percent for the full year as the pandemic sinks the market, industry figures showed yesterday. New vehicle sales fell 72.2 percent annually to 62,668 units, said Francois Roudier, spokesman for the auto manufacturers’ committee. For the first half of the year, “we should be down about 30 percent, which would bring us to a decline of 20 percent for 2020,” he said, citing estimates by domestic and foreign companies.
ELECTRONICS
Xiaomi profit beats forecast
Xiaomi Corp (小米) on Tuesday reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates thanks to robust growth in Internet services and overseas business in the quarter before the start of the pandemic. Adjusted net income jumped 27 percent in the three months that ended in December last year to 2.3 billion yuan (US$324 million at the current exchange rate), compared with the 1.98 billion yuan average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales increased 27 percent to 56.47 billion yuan, versus estimates of 54.88 billion yuan.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping