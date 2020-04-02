World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ITALY

PMI lowest since 2009

The country’s manufacturing suffered a record drop in output last month, when the entire country went into lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 40.3, the lowest since 2009, from 48.7 in February. Only 11 percent of survey respondents reported an increase in production on the month, and a measure of output plunged to a record low. The eurozone PMI stood at 44.5, well below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

VIETNAM

Electricity prices to be cut

The government plans to cut electricity prices by 10 percent for three months to support people hit by the pandemic, state media reported yesterday. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has submitted the price cut plan, scheduled to take place immediately, to the prime minister for approval, the official Vietnam News Agency reported. Hospitals treating virus patients and quarantine camps would be provided with free electricity, it added.

SINGAPORE

Home price decline 1.2%

Home prices fell in the first quarter as the pandemic sent the economy into its steepest contraction in a decade. Property values declined 1.2 percent in the three months that ended on Tuesday, according to a preliminary estimate from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released yesterday. That compares to a 0.5 percent gain in the fourth quarter of last year. With the city-state limiting gatherings to a maximum 10 people, the new social-distancing rules have also affected sales of some new units.

GERMANY

Retail sales up on stocking

Households stocking up on daily essentials ahead of anticipated lockdown and quarantine measures caused retail sales in the country to surge far beyond expectations in February, official data showed yesterday. Retail sales jumped 6.4 percent year-on-year on an adjusted basis and rose by 1.2 percent monthly. Sales rose across the board, the Statistical Office said, but growth was particularly strong in food, drinks and tobacco, where revenues were 7.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

FRANCE

Auto sales plunge 72.2%

New vehicle sales in the country last month plunged more than 72 percent and could be down 20 percent for the full year as the pandemic sinks the market, industry figures showed yesterday. New vehicle sales fell 72.2 percent annually to 62,668 units, said Francois Roudier, spokesman for the auto manufacturers’ committee. For the first half of the year, “we should be down about 30 percent, which would bring us to a decline of 20 percent for 2020,” he said, citing estimates by domestic and foreign companies.

ELECTRONICS

Xiaomi profit beats forecast

Xiaomi Corp (小米) on Tuesday reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates thanks to robust growth in Internet services and overseas business in the quarter before the start of the pandemic. Adjusted net income jumped 27 percent in the three months that ended in December last year to 2.3 billion yuan (US$324 million at the current exchange rate), compared with the 1.98 billion yuan average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales increased 27 percent to 56.47 billion yuan, versus estimates of 54.88 billion yuan.