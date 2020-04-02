Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX down due to festival

Local equities moved lower yesterday to close below 9,700 points, as investors grew more cautious about the spread of COVID-19 during the four-day Tomb Sweeping Festival that begins today. The TAIEX ended down 44.43 points, or 0.46 percent, at the day’s low of 9,663.63. Turnover totaled NT$117.37 billion (US$3.67 billion) during the session, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.71 billion of shares on the main board, compared with a net sell of NT$5.81 billion on Tuesday, the data showed. This week, the TAIEX fell 35.29 points, or 0.36 percent, from the closing level of 9,698.92 on Friday last week, the data showed.

ENERGY

CPC cuts LPG, LNG prices

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced price cuts for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for this month. Effective today, prices of household LPG are to drop by NT$5 per kilogram, which is expected to reduce the price of a 20kg gas cylinder by NT$100, the company said. An identical reduction is also to apply to industrial-use propane, butane and propane-butane mixture, while the price of LPG used in vehicles is to fall by NT$2.7 per liter. The average price of LNG is to decline 5.03 percent from last month. The price cut translates into a decreased cost of NT$14.7 to NT$22.05 for households that use 30m3 to 45m3 of LNG per month respectively, CPC said, attributing the price cuts to a decline in international contract prices of LPG.

FINANCIAL REPORTS

Listed firms’ revenue falls

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange reported total revenue of NT$32.72 trillion for last year, down 0.68 percent from a year earlier, while aggregate pretax profit decreased 9.01 percent year-on-year to NT$2.38 trillion. The exchange said that 936 listed firms met Tuesday’s deadline to report their results, with the banking and insurance, cement, and computer and peripheral sectors serving as major drivers for listed firms’ profit growth last year. Meanwhile, plastics, semiconductor and optoelectronic companies were the major sectors that reported lower profits for last year, it said. The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday fined LED firm Unity Opto Technology Co (東貝光電) NT$240,000 for failing to submit its financial statement by the deadline.

MACHINERY

Quaser shares down 6.25%

Shares of Quaser Machine Tools Inc (百德機械) yesterday fell as much as 8 percent in Taipei trading after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the company would cut about 40 jobs in Taiwan due to the pandemic, before closing at NT$30.75, down 6.25 percent. In a regulatory filing, Quaser confirmed the job cuts and said that its European clients have postponed some orders amid the outbreak. The company said the job cuts would have a limited effect on its operations and that it expects orders to increase after the pandemic is brought under control. Quaser reported revenue of NT$1.92 billion for last year, down 5.14 percent year-on-year, with net losses of NT$90.83 million, or net losses per share of NT$2.23. In September last year, Quaser received the Investment Commission’s approval to invest US$635 million in Winbro Group UK Ltd to tap into the world’s aviation and industrial turbine generator sectors.