Ministry to help retailers, eateries expand online

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that it has set aside NT$265 million (US$8.74 million) to help restaurants and retailers transform digitally as they face a decline in business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Funded by a NT$20.49 billion special government budget to provide support to the sectors of the economy that have been affected by the pandemic, the aid would be divided into two parts, the ministry said.

Restaurants would receive a bigger share, the ministry said, adding that the main focus would be on helping them launch food delivery services.

“Consumers have opted to stay home to prevent the coronavirus from spreading,” Department of Commerce Deputy Director-General Chen Mi-shun (陳秘順) told a media briefing in Taipei.

As a majority of restaurants do not have experience in food delivery, the ministry would help them reach agreements with delivery service providers, Chen said.

The aid program would also include assistance in more complex marketing services, such as creating online menus and taking photographs, the ministry added.

Each restaurant contracting local delivery service providers for the first time would be eligible for a maximum of NT$15,000 in subsidies, which would be given directly to service providers, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the remaining NT$100 million would be given to 1,000 retailers looking to sell their products via online channels, it said.

Retailers would be allowed up to NT$100,000 to subsidize the establishment of online sources of income through e-commerce platforms, which would help facilitate the process, the ministry said, adding that the sum would be given directly to e-commerce operators.

The ministry yesterday began accepting applications from local delivery service providers and e-commerce operators.

The final list of service providers and operators approved by the ministry would be published by Friday next week, it added.