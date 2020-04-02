The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that it has set aside NT$265 million (US$8.74 million) to help restaurants and retailers transform digitally as they face a decline in business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Funded by a NT$20.49 billion special government budget to provide support to the sectors of the economy that have been affected by the pandemic, the aid would be divided into two parts, the ministry said.
Restaurants would receive a bigger share, the ministry said, adding that the main focus would be on helping them launch food delivery services.
“Consumers have opted to stay home to prevent the coronavirus from spreading,” Department of Commerce Deputy Director-General Chen Mi-shun (陳秘順) told a media briefing in Taipei.
As a majority of restaurants do not have experience in food delivery, the ministry would help them reach agreements with delivery service providers, Chen said.
The aid program would also include assistance in more complex marketing services, such as creating online menus and taking photographs, the ministry added.
Each restaurant contracting local delivery service providers for the first time would be eligible for a maximum of NT$15,000 in subsidies, which would be given directly to service providers, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the remaining NT$100 million would be given to 1,000 retailers looking to sell their products via online channels, it said.
Retailers would be allowed up to NT$100,000 to subsidize the establishment of online sources of income through e-commerce platforms, which would help facilitate the process, the ministry said, adding that the sum would be given directly to e-commerce operators.
The ministry yesterday began accepting applications from local delivery service providers and e-commerce operators.
The final list of service providers and operators approved by the ministry would be published by Friday next week, it added.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping