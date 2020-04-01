Huawei says sales up 19 percent despite US sanctions

AP, BEIJING





Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said its sales rose 19.1 percent annually last year despite US sanctions that hampered its smartphone and network equipment businesses.

Huawei is embroiled in a series of disputes with Washington, which accuses the company of being a security risk and is lobbying US allies to reject its equipment.

The company denies the accusation, and Chinese officials say that US President Donald Trump’s administration is abusing national security claims to restrain a growing rival to US technology companies.

Huawei Technologies Co’s logo is pictured at China’s Shenzhen International Airport on July 22 last year. Photo: Reuters

Annual sales rose to 858.8 billion yuan (US$121 billion), and profit rose 5.6 percent to 62.7 billion yuan, the company reported.

Sales growth was in line with the previous year’s 19.5 percent gain, but profit growth was down sharply from 2018’s 25 percent jump.

Sanctions approved by Trump next month would, if fully enforced, cut off access to most US components and technology.

Washington has granted extensions for some products, but Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非) has said he expects the barriers to be enforced.

The company, the world’s No. 2 smartphone brand behind Samsung, said handset sales rose 15 percent to 240 million last year.

Huawei phones can keep using Google’s Android operating system but face sales challenges because the US company is blocked from supplying music and other popular services for future models.

Huawei is creating its own services to replace Google and says its system had 400 million active users in 170 countries by the end of last year.

Establishing its own ecosystem requires Huawei to persuade developers to write applications for its new system, a challenge in an industry dominated by Android and Apple’s iOS-based applications.

The Trump administration is lobbying European governments and other US allies to avoid Huawei equipment as they prepare to upgrade to next-generation telecom networks.

Australia, Taiwan and some other governments have imposed their own curbs on use of Huawei technology, but Germany and some other nations say it would be allowed to bid on contracts.

Huawei, which says it is owned by the 104,572 members of its 194,000-member workforce who are Chinese citizens, denies it is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party or facilitates Chinese spying.

The company responded to Trump’s export controls by removing US components from its major products.

The company has unveiled its own processor chips and smartphone operating system, which helps to reduce its vulnerability to US export controls. The company issued its first smartphone phone last year based on Huawei chips instead of US technology.