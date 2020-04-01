A member of the US Federal Trade Commission says that the agency should review its 2012 decision to approve the acquisition of a small ventilator company by medical device maker Covidien Ltd, a deal that might have stymied a government effort to produce the machines.
FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democrat at the Republican-controlled commission, said on Monday she wants to know more about what the companies disclosed to the agency when the FTC granted antitrust approval of the merger without an in-depth investigation.
The New York Times on Sunday reported that US health officials, worried about a shortage of ventilators more than a decade ago, contracted a small California device maker, Newport Medical Instruments Inc, to produce inexpensive, easy-to-use machines to add to the national stockpile.
Newport planned to sell the devices for about one-third of the price that other companies were charging.
Covidien, which also made ventilators, agreed to buy Newport for US$108 million, and then sought to get out of the contract, the Times reported.
The government agreed to cancel the agreement.
The failure of the project to produce ventilators raises questions about whether Covidien bought Newport to block competition from a rival product and protect its own ventilator business and whether the transaction received the appropriate scrutiny from federal antitrust officials.
Antitrust enforcers are paying increasing attention to whether companies are buying emerging rivals as a way to eliminate emerging threats to their businesses, sometimes by shutting them down.
FTC Chairman Joe Simons in February said that the agency would investigate small acquisitions by the biggest US technology companies to determine if the deals were anticompetitive.
Medtronic PLC, which later bought Covidien in 2014, denies the Newport deal shut down a competitor.
Ben Petok, director of corporate communications at Medtronic, said that Covidien and Newport were not direct competitors, and Medtronic continues to sell Newport ventilators today.
The government canceled the ventilator contract when both parties concluded there were technical issues that prevented Newport from completing the project and obtaining regulatory clearance, Petok said.
Medtronic is now ramping up production of ventilators, including in collaboration with Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.
While in-depth merger investigations can last a year or longer, the FTC approved Covidien’s purchase of Newport a month after it was announced under a fast-track process known as “early termination.”
FTC spokeswoman Cathy MacFarlane declined to comment.
Slaughter, who is one member of the five-member FTC, said she wants to know what information the agency analyzed when it made that decision.
“When we get new information that causes us to question our original analysis, then we should absolutely go back and take a second look to find out whether there’s something we should have done differently or better,” she said.
European shares on Friday closed in the red after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had been infected. The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday started the day about 2 percent lower, then closed down 10.48 points, or 3.3 percent, at 310.90 after the announcement about Johnson’s test. The declines followed a three-day rally. The index marked its best week since 2011, gaining 6.1 percent from a close of 293.04 on March 20. London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 on Friday extended its losses after the news, closing down 304.48 points, or
‘BATTLE-READY MODE’: The bank made its biggest rate cut since 2009, cutting the benchmark repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in a stimulus worth 3.2 percent of gross domestic product to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark repurchase rate was slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent, bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said yesterday after an emergency meeting of the rate-setting panel. The bank also cut the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves, by 100 basis points to 3 percent to boost liquidity. The biggest rate cut since 2009 was accompanied by measures
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,