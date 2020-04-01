Finance executives are preparing for a slowdown: survey

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Chief financial officers at companies around the world are taking steps to restrict costs and prepare their businesses for a slowdown in economic activity as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found yesterday.

Finance executives from a variety of territories were interviewed about their sentiment and priorities during the pandemic.

Eighty-two percent of respondents said it could significantly affect their business and 32 percent expect layoffs, according to the survey, which was conducted last week.

Of the respondents, 52 percent expect productivity to decline, as their staff cannot work remotely.

The findings reflect escalating concern that the world is heading toward a recession due to the virus, as 67 percent of respondents listed the possibility as their top concern, the survey said.

Sixty percent were worried about the financial impact on their operations, liquidity, future development, productivity and capital resources, while nearly 32 percent said they expect headcount reductions, it said.

The effects of the pandemic on global supply chains are changing fast. Although production is increasing in China, the disease has spread to regions that are integral to outsourced technology and business process services, such as India, the survey said.

Firms are dealing with immense uncertainty, and relationships with suppliers and scenario-planning capabilities have been put to the test, it said.