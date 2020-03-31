First-year premiums (FYPs) of foreign currency-denominated life insurance policies fell 6 percent to NT$58.73 billion (US$1.94 billion) in January from NT$62.4 billion a year earlier, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
Despite the industry trend, FYPs of US dollar-denominated policies increased 9 percent year-on-year to US$1.83 billion, the data showed, with FYPs of traditional life insurance policies increasing 16 percent to US$1.41 billion, while those of investment-linked policies decreased 9 percent to US$416 million.
FYPs of US dollar-denominated policies totaled US$14.797 billion for the whole of last year, down 14 percent from 2018, the data showed.
The increase in January showed that the policies had regained the favor of local investors, as they offer better investment returns and higher bonuses than New Taiwan dollar-denominated policies, the commission said.
However, the US Federal Reserve’s unexpected interest rate cut of 1.5 percentage points earlier this month would make it difficult for life insurers to maintain the same investment returns and that could lead to lower sales of US dollar-denominated policies, the commission added.
FYPs of yuan-denominated policies shrank 65 percent year-on-year to 328 million yuan (US$46.2 million) in January — a 68 percent slump in investment-linked policies and a 17 percent fall in traditional life insurance policies, the data showed.
FYPs of yuan products for the whole of last year fell 43 percent to 5.82 billion yuan and the continued decrease was likely due to the volatility of Chinese financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the yuan’s weakness against the greenback, the commission said.
FYPs of policies denominated in Australian dollars fell 49 percent year-on-year to A$79 million (US$48.5 million) in January, including a 60 percent fall of FYPs of index-linked policies and a 43 percent decline in FYPs of traditional life insurance policies, the data showed.
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
Manufacturers are on a mission to produce desperately needed medical ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means converting assembly lines now making auto parts. Along with a shortage of masks and gloves, the spread of COVID-19 to almost every corner of the globe has highlighted a great need for specialized machines that help keep severely afflicted patients alive. “As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators,” GE Healthcare chief executive officer Kieran Murphy said. The group has hired more workers and is making ventilators around the clock. Swedish group Getinge AB is also ramping up output
Facing the rapidly evolving global COVID-19 pandemic, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) has proactively taken precautionary measures. “The health and safety of our colleagues and their families, as well as our clients and the communities we serve, are of the utmost importance. We continue to take proactive measures to preserve their well-being while we maintain our ability to serve our clients,” Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said in a statement yesterday. “We have local and regional contingency plans in place, and we have well-established business continuity plans for the firm. We are monitoring the situation closely, adjusting our operations accordingly,
GoShare, an electric scooter sharing service provider with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), plans to expand to Tainan next quarter in a strategic alliance with Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰). The company currently offers its services in Taipei and Taoyuan. “Tainan is very popular among tourists. The city receives an average of 22.94 million tourists every year,” GoShare head Henry Chiang (姜家煒) told a news conference yesterday in Taipei, citing Tourism Bureau statistics. “Besides, the city has a long history of riding scooters,” he said. Each household owns an average of 2.5 scooters, he added. “Expanding presence” is one of four strategies GoShare is adopting for this