Firms in the textile sector have been modifying their product lines and increasing output to help meet soaring demand for masks and other personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the companies that have stepped up to the challenge is a “national team” of six manufacturers, which are producing protective hospital gowns that have P3 particulate filters.
Leading the team is Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽), which normally supplies textiles to global clothing brands, but has transferred production to special protective gowns for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
Makalot chairman Frank Chou (周理平) said that the company had taken advantage of research and development conducted 17 years ago when the SARS epidemic hit the nation.
At that time, Taiwan was importing most of its protective hospital gowns and the government encouraged domestic companies to enter the market, Chou said.
Makalot in 2003 filed an application for a license to manufacture protective gowns, a product it had not previously made, he said.
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Makalot formed a “national team” to domestically produce protective and isolation gowns, he added.
The company made the decision within minutes of receiving a telephone call from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Chou said.
The company is now on schedule to produce 100,000 protective gowns by the end of next month and is aiming to manufacture another 220,000 at its factory in Vietnam, he said.
Makalot also plans to set up a production line in Chiayi, which would initially manufacture 10,000 gowns per month and gradually increase its output to 50,000 per month, he added.
Makalot, Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) and four other manufacturers have been contracted by the government to deliver 1.1 million isolation and protective hospital gowns by the end of next month.
