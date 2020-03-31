Lower interest rates in the US and Taiwan are likely to curb profit growth at Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) this year, as its banking unit eyes less interest income and its insurance arm braces for a lower return on investment, the company said yesterday.
The company’s banking unit, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), has forecast that its net interest margin (NIM) is to decline by 4 to 6 basis points after the central bank cut its interest rates by 25 basis points on March 19, Taipei Fubon general manager Roman Cheng (程耀輝) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
NIM, the difference between what a bank charges for loans and what it pays out on deposits, is a critical gauge of profitability.
“We will lower rates for all loans by 25 basis points, but we will not trim deposit rates, given that they are already too low,” Cheng said.
The bank’s Web site showed that the interest rate for demand deposits was 0.005 percent.
The NIM for foreign currency-denominated operations would be cut by 6 basis points after the US Federal Reserve cut its interest rates by 150 basis points earlier this month, Cheng said.
“Overall, our NIM is likely to retreat by between 3 and 5 basis points, reversing our original expectation of an advance,” he said.
Thanks to an improvement in its lending portfolio, Taipei Fubon saw its average interest rate on all loans rise from 2.12 percent in 2018 to 2.22 percent at the end of last year, with the average interest rate on deposits falling from 0.84 percent to 0.83 percent.
That saw NIM expand to 1.1 percent at the end of last year, up from 1.02 percent a year earlier, company data showed.
Taipei Fubon is eyeing mid to high single-digit-percentage growth in lending after an increase of 3.6 percent last year and 11 percent so far this year, it said.
Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) said that there is only a slim chance of its recurring yield being higher than last year in the short term due to interest rate cuts and volatility on global financial markets.
“In the long term, if the pandemic eases, a treatment is found or the US issues lots of treasury bonds, that would help boost recurring yield,” Fubon Life vice president Chao Tsai-ling (董采苓) said.
However, interest rate cuts would help the life insurer reduce its hedging costs and liabilities, she said.
Due to new regulations that prevent life insurers from selling savings-type insurance policies, Fubon Life has forecast that first-year premiums generated by all the nation’s life insurers would fall 20 percent this year, Chao said.
