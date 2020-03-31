Yulon to cut capital due to NT$24.47 billion loss

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) plans to reduce its capital by 36.4 percent after reporting a loss of NT$24.47 billion (US$808.9 million) last year, which it attributed to slumping vehicle sales in Taiwan and China.

That represented a loss of NT$15.55 per share, and was the firm’s first annual loss in 24 years.

Its board of directors has approved the allocation of NT$15.145 billion in surplus capital to make up for the massive loss and agreed to slash its capital by NT$5.73 billion, the automaker said in a statement.

Capital would shrink to NT$10 billion as a result, it added.

“A weak economy ... took a toll on the automobile market,” Yulon spokesman Steven Lo (羅文邑) told a media briefing at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei. “The company plans to book provisions for asset impairment from its automobile development technology arm and soured account receivables, considering disappointing own-brand vehicle sales and the impact of COVID-19.”

As of Dec. 31 last year, Yulon had accumulated losses of NT$23.88 billion, surpassing 50 percent of its share capital of NT$15.73 billion, losses it attributed to Luxgen Motor Co (納智捷) and Dongfeng Yulon Motor Co (東風裕隆), its joint venture with China’s Dongfeng Automobile Co (東風汽車), as well as asset impairment from Hua-chuang Automobile Information Technical Center (華創車電).

Its shares are to resume trading today after being suspended yesterday.