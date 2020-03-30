Bank of Korea to inject US$12bn using Fed function

Bloomberg





The Bank of Korea is to provide US$12 billion to banks in its first round of financial injections using a currency swap line with the US Federal Reserve.

The auction is to be held tomorrow at 10am and banks may apply for seven-days debt of up to US$300 million and 84-days debt of up to US$1.5 billion, the South Korean central bank said in a statement.

The minimum bidding rate is to be decided today.

The supply of funds is expected to help stabilize markets, and the Bank of Korea would hold more auctions given the demand for US dollars in the market, the statement said.

The US$12 billion supplement is expected to be enough to meet demand for now, it said.

The Bank of Korea on March 19 agreed on a US$60 billion swap line with the Fed as the spread of COVID-19 and a plunge in oil prices led to a rush for a safe haven and US dollars, resulting in a shortage of the greenback and a plunge in the won.

The Bank of Korea earlier said that it would supply US dollars to markets in doses using the swap line with the Fed, with the first round of the injection being substantially larger than the rest.