Fuel prices to hit lowest since 2002, on virus, price cuts

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced price cuts of NT$0.8 per liter for gasoline and diesel this week, dropping domestic gasoline prices to their lowest level since September 2002.

The new prices take effect today.

State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) attributed its price cuts to increased output by major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as a bleak global economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the adjustments, gasoline prices at CPC’s pump are to drop to NT$18.2 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$19.7 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$21.7 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$15.4 for premium diesel.

The price for 92-octane unleaded was the lowest since Sept. 27, 2002, when it stood at NT$18.5 per liter, CPC said.

Prices at Formosa Petrochemical Corp’s (台塑石化) stations are to decline to NT$18.2 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$19.6 for 95-octane unleaded, NT$21.7 for 98-octane unleaded and NT$15.2 for diesel.