Apparel maker Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽實業) last week reported stronger-than-expected earnings for last quarter, but said that this quarter could be dragged by weak demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Makalot, which supplies ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing for global brand vendors, posted net income of NT$416 million (US$13.8 million) for the fourth quarter, or earnings per share of NT$1.89, which beat Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co’s (日盛投顧) forecast of NT$1.81.
Revenue last quarter grew 5.7 percent annually to NT$6.45 billion, while the gross margin fell by 1.88 percentage points from a year earlier to 19.16 percent due to the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation against the US dollar and rising wages in Vietnam.
Makalot — with factories in Taiwan, China, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines — counts GAP Inc, Fast Retailing Co’s GU sub-brand, Kohl’s Corp, Target Corp, Walmart Inc and Hanesbrands Inc among its major clients.
Its operating margin last quarter improved 0.64 percentage points to 9.16 percent, compared with Jih Sun’s 8.48 percent prediction, mainly due to better control of operating expenses.
The company ended last year with a net income of NT$1.93 billion, an increase of 7.13 percent from 2018, or earnings per share of NT$8.66.
Revenue last year increased 13.03 percent to NT$27.05 billion, the company said in a financial statement.
However, revenue for this quarter could fall by 9.53 percent from a year earlier to NT$6.08 billion, as the company faces disruptions in raw material supplies and shipping restrictions due to the pandemic, Jih Sun said in a note on Friday.
Operating margin faces more pressure this quarter amid the virus outbreak, declining to 9.5 percent from 9.55 percent a year earlier, Jih Sun said, adding that earnings per share might fall to NT$2.07 this quarter, down from NT$2.21 in the same period last year.
“Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide, major brands have either closed stores or reduced business hours in response, which will drag consumer demand significantly in the short term,” Jih Sun analyst Channie Wang (王章妮) said in the note.
“In addition, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games would increase inventory pressure on clients — who might seek to reduce inventories or cut orders between the second quarter and the third quarter to cope with shrinking end-market demand — while the company also expects production capacity for this year to be flat from last year,” Wang said, adding that Makalot’s shipments might contract 6 percent annually this year.
Makalot’s revenue this year is forecast to drop 9.57 percent annually to NT$24.46 billion, while earnings per share might fall to NT$7.29, down from Jih Sun’s previous forecast of NT$9.47, after factoring in the impacts of lower factory utilization, quarantine and work-from-home conditions, Wang said.
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
DBS Bank Ltd yesterday hacked its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan this year to 0.9 percent, down from its estimate of 2.3 percent two months earlier, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing financial market volatility. The bank’s latest forecast was even lower than London-based IHS Markit Ltd’s estimate of 1 percent, while other research institutes’ projections range from 1.6 percent to 2.6 percent. Taiwan’s economic momentum is being negatively affected by the pandemic, DBS said. The rapid spread of the disease from Asia to Europe and the US has dampened the bank’s previous expectation of a “V-shaped” global rebound in the
Manufacturers are on a mission to produce desperately needed medical ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means converting assembly lines now making auto parts. Along with a shortage of masks and gloves, the spread of COVID-19 to almost every corner of the globe has highlighted a great need for specialized machines that help keep severely afflicted patients alive. “As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators,” GE Healthcare chief executive officer Kieran Murphy said. The group has hired more workers and is making ventilators around the clock. Swedish group Getinge AB is also ramping up output