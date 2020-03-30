The US was Taiwan’s largest debtor for the 18th consecutive quarter at the end of December last year, as Taiwanese banks’ exposure to the US totaled US$89.75 billion, a record high on a direct-risk basis and up from US$79.25 billion at the end of September, data compiled by the central bank showed on Friday last week.
The growth in exposure largely reflected an increase in funds Taiwanese banks had parked in the US Federal Reserve and a rise in interbank loans to their US counterparts, the central bank said.
On an ultimate-risk basis, which calculates a country’s consolidated debts after risk transfers, Taiwanese banks’ exposure to the US stood at US$86.36 billion — the most among Taiwan’s debtor nations and up from US$77.08 billion a quarter earlier.
China was in second place, as outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks rose to US$47.44 billion on a direct-risk basis, up from US$43.84 billion a quarter earlier. On an ultimate-risk basis, exposure rose to US$68.07 billion from US$65.09 billion at the end of September, the data showed.
The central bank attributed the increase to an appreciating yuan and increasing investment in China during the three-month period.
Luxembourg came in third, with Taiwanese banks’ exposure on a direct-risk basis hitting US$41.46 billion — up from US$39.43 billion a quarter earlier — ahead of Hong Kong (US$35.78 billion) and Japan (US$33.13 billion).
Australia took the No. 6 position, with Taiwanese banks’ exposure at US$23.98 billion, followed by the UK (US$17.84 billion), the Cayman Islands (US$17.57 billion), Singapore (US$16.12 billion) and the British West Indies (US$12.52 billion).
As of the end of December, total outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks hit US$454 billion, up 4.56 percent from the end of September, the data showed.
Bank exposure to Taiwan’s top 10 debtors stood at US$335.6 billion, accounting for 73.93 percent of the country’s total international claims on a direct-risk basis, the central bank said.
Worldwide, the non-banking private sector accounted for 61.07 percent of Taiwan’s total international claims on a direct-risk basis, with the banking industry making up 30.16 percent and the public sector representing 8.76 percent, the data showed.
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
DBS Bank Ltd yesterday hacked its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan this year to 0.9 percent, down from its estimate of 2.3 percent two months earlier, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing financial market volatility. The bank’s latest forecast was even lower than London-based IHS Markit Ltd’s estimate of 1 percent, while other research institutes’ projections range from 1.6 percent to 2.6 percent. Taiwan’s economic momentum is being negatively affected by the pandemic, DBS said. The rapid spread of the disease from Asia to Europe and the US has dampened the bank’s previous expectation of a “V-shaped” global rebound in the
Manufacturers are on a mission to produce desperately needed medical ventilators for the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means converting assembly lines now making auto parts. Along with a shortage of masks and gloves, the spread of COVID-19 to almost every corner of the globe has highlighted a great need for specialized machines that help keep severely afflicted patients alive. “As the global pandemic evolves, there is unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators,” GE Healthcare chief executive officer Kieran Murphy said. The group has hired more workers and is making ventilators around the clock. Swedish group Getinge AB is also ramping up output