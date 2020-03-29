Risk rally boosts oil to modest gain

Bloomberg





Oil was on Friday buoyed by a wider risk rally driven by monetary and fiscal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic to head for its first weekly gain in five, despite a continued deterioration in demand.

Futures in New York edged higher toward US$23 per barrel and were up about 1 percent this week after losing more than half of their value since the middle of last month.

However, crude’s recovery looks fragile, given the extent of demand loss and the deluge of new supply following the breakup of the OPEC+ alliance.

The International Energy Agency said that oil consumption could fall by as much as 20 million barrels per day, while industry consultant IHS Markit Ltd said that the world would run out of places to store oil in as little as three months.

“Production is going to have to be reduced or even shut in. It is now a matter of where and by how much,” IHS Markit vice president and head of oil markets Jim Burkhard said.

The US is urging Saudi Arabia to dial back its plan to flood the crude market, but the window to pressure the kingdom and Russia might have already closed as demand evaporates at a record pace.

Any agreement on supply between the three biggest producers would likely be too little and too late, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said, forecasting that crude would fall to less than US$20 per barrel in the next two months.

“The Saudi-Russia price war being called off is now totally irrelevant,” Vanda Insights founder Vandana Hari said in Singapore. “It’s now all about how the pandemic affects demand.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery advanced 0.6 percent to US$22.73 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:29am in London after falling 7.7 percent on Thursday. The contract was up 1.3 percent this week, following a 58 percent collapse over the previous four weeks.

Brent crude for May delivery fell 1 percent to US$26.09 per barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange following a 3.8 percent drop on Thursday.

In another bad omen for oil prices, the US Department of Energy was forced to rescind an offer to buy from shale producers to top up emergency stockpiles after US President Donald Trump failed to win funding from the US Congress.

The purchases would have targeted small to medium-sized producers that have borne the brunt of the market meltdown.

Additional reporting by AFP and AP