US prepares crackdown on Huawei’s chip supply

Reuters





Senior officials in the administration of US President Donald Trump agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), sources familiar with the matter said, as the White House ramps up criticism of China over COVID-19.

The move comes as ties between Washington and Beijing grow more strained, with both sides trading barbs over who is to blame for the spread of the disease and an escalating tit-for-tat over the expulsion of journalists from both countries.

Under the proposed rule change, foreign companies that use US chipmaking equipment would be required to obtain a US license before supplying certain chips to Huawei. The Chinese telecoms company was blacklisted last year, limiting the company’s suppliers.

One of the sources said the rule-change is aimed at curbing sales of chips to Huawei by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a major producer of chips for Huawei’s HiSilicon (海思) unit, as well as the world’s largest contract maker.

It is unclear if Trump, who appeared to push back against the proposal last month, would sign off on the rule change.

If finalized, it could deal a blow to Huawei and TSMC, hurting US companies as well, sources said.

“This is going to have a far more negative impact on US companies than it will on Huawei, because Huawei will develop their own supply chain,” trade lawyer Doug Jacobson said. “Ultimately, Huawei will find alternatives.”

A person familiar with the matter said the US government has gone to great lengths to ensure impacts on US industry would be minimal.

The move could anger Beijing, which has spoken out against a global campaign by the US to compel allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks over spying concerns.

Most chip manufacturers rely on equipment produced by US companies such as KLA Corp, Lam Research and Applied Materials, a report released last year from China’s Everbright Securities showed.

The decision came when US officials from various agencies met and agreed on Wednesday to alter the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects some foreign-made goods based on US technology or software to US regulations, the sources said.

Attendees likely included top officials from the National Security Council and the US Departments of State, Defense, Energy and Commerce. None of them responded to requests for comment.

Huawei declined to comment. TSMC said it “is unable to answer hypothetical questions and does not comment on any individual customer.”

One of the sources said the rule-change is aimed at restricting the sale of sophisticated chips to Huawei and not older, more commoditized and widely available semiconductors.

“It’s impossible to tell the impact until we know the technical thresholds that may apply,” said Washington lawyer Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official.

“Different foundries make different chips at different capabilities so you wouldn’t know which foundries are affected the most until you know the technical thresholds,” he said.