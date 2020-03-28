Senior officials in the administration of US President Donald Trump agreed to new measures to restrict the global supply of chips to China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), sources familiar with the matter said, as the White House ramps up criticism of China over COVID-19.
The move comes as ties between Washington and Beijing grow more strained, with both sides trading barbs over who is to blame for the spread of the disease and an escalating tit-for-tat over the expulsion of journalists from both countries.
Under the proposed rule change, foreign companies that use US chipmaking equipment would be required to obtain a US license before supplying certain chips to Huawei. The Chinese telecoms company was blacklisted last year, limiting the company’s suppliers.
One of the sources said the rule-change is aimed at curbing sales of chips to Huawei by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a major producer of chips for Huawei’s HiSilicon (海思) unit, as well as the world’s largest contract maker.
It is unclear if Trump, who appeared to push back against the proposal last month, would sign off on the rule change.
If finalized, it could deal a blow to Huawei and TSMC, hurting US companies as well, sources said.
“This is going to have a far more negative impact on US companies than it will on Huawei, because Huawei will develop their own supply chain,” trade lawyer Doug Jacobson said. “Ultimately, Huawei will find alternatives.”
A person familiar with the matter said the US government has gone to great lengths to ensure impacts on US industry would be minimal.
The move could anger Beijing, which has spoken out against a global campaign by the US to compel allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks over spying concerns.
Most chip manufacturers rely on equipment produced by US companies such as KLA Corp, Lam Research and Applied Materials, a report released last year from China’s Everbright Securities showed.
The decision came when US officials from various agencies met and agreed on Wednesday to alter the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects some foreign-made goods based on US technology or software to US regulations, the sources said.
Attendees likely included top officials from the National Security Council and the US Departments of State, Defense, Energy and Commerce. None of them responded to requests for comment.
Huawei declined to comment. TSMC said it “is unable to answer hypothetical questions and does not comment on any individual customer.”
One of the sources said the rule-change is aimed at restricting the sale of sophisticated chips to Huawei and not older, more commoditized and widely available semiconductors.
“It’s impossible to tell the impact until we know the technical thresholds that may apply,” said Washington lawyer Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official.
“Different foundries make different chips at different capabilities so you wouldn’t know which foundries are affected the most until you know the technical thresholds,” he said.
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
The cancelation of major sporting events and the decimation of the luxury, entertainment and travel industries is delivering a hammer blow to a global advertising industry that was already reeling from years of tech-led turmoil. What should have been a bumper year with UEFA Euro 2020, the Tokyo Olympics and US elections looks like it could be one of the worst for ad giants WPP PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, Publicis Groupe SA and IPG Inc as the economy shuts down. Advertising executives told reporters that clients are pulling campaigns, photoshoots for glossy magazines are off and major brands are cutting budgets to