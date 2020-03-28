Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co’s (美時化學製藥) chairman has bought 300,000 shares at an average price of NT$52.1 per share to shore up investors’ confidence amid a stock market rout, the firm said on Thursday.
Robert Wessman purchased the shares through Aztiq Lux SARL, an investment vehicle he leads, Lotus said in a statement.
FALLING PRICES
“The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a serious blow to the world’s stock markets. In my view, the current Lotus share price does not reflect the company’s long-term prospects and growth potential,” Wessman said.
The generic drug maker’s share price continued to sink after it reported on March 10 an annual decline of 48.62 percent in revenue last month to NT$519 million (US$17.2 million). That was despite the company reporting a record net profit of NT$662 million last year.
Its share price had dropped 52 percent to NT$44.5 on Monday from NT$93 per share on March 10, but recovered 7.68 percent to NT$57.5 in Taipei trading yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
PREDICTING A REBOUND
The company attributed last month’s weak sales to a slow season and irregular timing of some shipments.
It expects revenue to rebound next quarter aided by the popularity in South Korea of Qsymia, its second-generation anti-obesity drug, and contributions from 50 marketed products in Southeast Asian nations, it told an investors’ conference earlier this month.
NEW DRUGS
This year Lotus would continue concentrating on the development and commercialization of high-quality oncology drugs and complex generic pharmaceuticals for patients worldwide, Wessman said.
“With further investments in our manufacturing facility in Taiwan and a commitment to further diversify and strengthen our product offering, we are well positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value,” he said.
The company expects to gain marketing approval of lenalidomide, the generic equivalent of the oncology drug Revlimid, from the US Food and Drug Administration in July, it said.
Separately, SunMax Biotechnology Co’s (雙美生物科技) board of directors approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, the firm said.
That suggested a payout ratio of 81 percent, based on last year’s earnings of NT$1.84 per share.
The collagen products provider said it has a positive outlook for the first half of this year despite the pandemic, as it has gained more orders and the impact from the outbreak of the virus on its Chinese subsidiary has eased with more clinics reopening, it said.
For the first two months, it reported revenue of NT$111.64 million, an 82 percent increase from a year earlier, corporate data showed.
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
The cancelation of major sporting events and the decimation of the luxury, entertainment and travel industries is delivering a hammer blow to a global advertising industry that was already reeling from years of tech-led turmoil. What should have been a bumper year with UEFA Euro 2020, the Tokyo Olympics and US elections looks like it could be one of the worst for ad giants WPP PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, Publicis Groupe SA and IPG Inc as the economy shuts down. Advertising executives told reporters that clients are pulling campaigns, photoshoots for glossy magazines are off and major brands are cutting budgets to