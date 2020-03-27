ECONOMY
Moody’s sees G20 recession
The world’s 20 most industrialized nations are likely to suffer a recession this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, financial ratings agency Moody’s said on Wednesday. The G20’s overall GDP would contract by 0.5 percent, with the US economy shrinking by 2 percent and the eurozone by 2.2 percent, Moody’s said. China could see economic activity expand 3.3 percent, but that would still be well below average for the world’s second-biggest economy, it said.
BANKING
India mulls shutdowns
India’s central bank and major lenders are considering shutting down most branches across the nation to prevent tens of thousands of employees from getting infected with the coronavirus, four sources familiar with the plan said. Under the plan, in major cities there would likely be only one bank open every 5km, the sources said, declining to be identified as it has not yet been publicly disclosed. In the countryside, banks would likely operate on alternate days and redeploy staff to only allow disbursal of welfare cash to the poor, the sources said.
HOUSING
UK sales might fall 60%
UK house sales are set to plunge 60 percent in the next three months as the pandemic batters the economy. The slump in the second quarter, which is usually among the most active sales periods, would be followed by a further decline in the three months through September, a report released yesterday by real-estate portal Zoopla said. The virus is already weighing on deals, with the number of homes placed under offer in the seven days through Sunday down 15 percent from the previous week, Zoopla data showed.
GREECE
GDP to shrink 1% to 3%
The government expects the economy to contract by 1 to 3 percent due to COVID-19, which has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill, Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras said yesterday. The impact is likely to be milder than other eurozone countries, Staikouras said, but added that any estimates were tempered by how long the crisis would last. A recovery in economic activity next year is forecast to be sharp, he told Skai TV.
AUTOS
Lockdowns to hit sales
Vehicle sales in US states that implemented lockdown orders to curb the spread of COVID-19 are forecast to drop 80 percent or more, analysts said on Wednesday. Retail sales through the week that ended on Sunday declined 22 percent nationwide on a yearly basis and as much as 40 percent in some cities on the west coast, research firm J.D. Power said, citing data from dealership stores across the nation. Last week’s data did not yet fully account for various US states passing so-called shelter-in-place orders at the end of last week.
FINANCE
IMF offers US$50bn aid
The IMF is to provide US$50 billion in emergency facilities to low-income and emerging-market countries to mitigate the economic shocks of COVID-19, including US$10 billion in concessional loans.“Our member countries need us more than ever,” the IMF said on Wednesday. “Discussions between IMF teams and country officials are advancing quickly.” The fund has received requests for emergency financing from almost 20 countries and expects 10 more nations to seek its help, it said.
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
Tesla Inc is to idle production at its lone US assembly plant, choking off the supply of vehicles to customers as the quarter comes to a close. The decision announced in a statement on Thursday followed several days of public pressure on Tesla by local police, city managers and health officials about the automaker continuing to run its California factory despite a county shelter-in-place order. Tesla said the facility would stop production at the end of Monday. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” Tesla said in the