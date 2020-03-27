PAPER
YFY to pay NT$0.7 dividend
Papermaking conglomerate YFY Inc (永豐餘控股) yesterday announced a cash dividend of NT$0.7 per common share, up from NT$0.6 per share last year and the highest payout since 2012, after its net income last year rose 58.7 percent to NT$2.29 billion (US$75.56 million), or earnings per share of NT$1.38, the highest since 2004. However, revenue last year dropped 2.2 percent annually to NT$74.76 billion due to fluctuations related to global economic conditions and raw material prices, YFY said, adding that it remained cautious about its business outlook in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after revenue in the first two months of this year fell 9.74 percent annually to NT$9.89 billion.
RESTAURANTS
Yummy Town income soars
Yummy Town Holdings Corp (雅茗天地集團), which operates restaurant and tea brands worldwide, yesterday reported that net income last year increased 25.5 percent year-on-year to NT$129 million, or earnings per share of NT$3.8, while revenue grew 2 percent annually to a record-high NT$2.22 billion. The company has proposed distributing a dividend of NT$3 per share and is planning a share buyback program to stop a decline in its stock price. Yummy said that it would purchase up to 1 million common shares on the open market at between NT$42 and NT$82, but did not specify the time frame. The company’s shares yesterday rose 9.62 percent to NT$58.1 in Taipei trading. They have dropped 9.22 percent this year.
MATERIALS
Aleees’ net losses narrow
Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co (Aleees, 立凱電能), a Taiwanese supplier of lithium iron phosphate cathode material used in electric vehicle batteries, yesterday reported net losses of NT$53 million for the first two months of the year, or losses per share of NT$0.22. The company said in a statement that the losses were less than net losses of NT$62 million a year earlier, suggesting that its operation is healthy. Combined revenue in the first two months decreased 8 percent annually to NT$24 million, which the company attributed to disruptions caused by the pandemic on industrial supply chains. Orders have not been cut by clients, but deferred to following months, the company said.
ELECTRONICS
Chaun-Choung income rises
Chaun-Choung Technology Corp (超眾), which supplies heat-dissipation modules for PCs and networking devices, on Wednesday reported that net income last year rose 17.79 percent to NT$702 million, or earnings per share of NT$8.12, while revenue increased 12.06 percent year-on-year to NT$8.59 billion. The company’s board has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.87 per share and decided to start the construction of manufacturing facilities in Vietnam through a new subsidiary, Nidec Chaun Choung Vietnam Corp.
SMARTPHONES
Apple mulling delay: paper
Apple Inc is weighing a delay on the release of its 5G iPhone, as the pandemic threatens to sap demand and disrupt its product development schedule, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter. The company has held internal discussions on a possible delay of “months,” the newspaper said, citing the three people. Issues with the supply chain could also push back the handset’s release, it said, citing unnamed supply-chain sources. Apple is likely to make a final decision in about May, it added. Apple declined to comment.
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
Tesla Inc is to idle production at its lone US assembly plant, choking off the supply of vehicles to customers as the quarter comes to a close. The decision announced in a statement on Thursday followed several days of public pressure on Tesla by local police, city managers and health officials about the automaker continuing to run its California factory despite a county shelter-in-place order. Tesla said the facility would stop production at the end of Monday. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” Tesla said in the