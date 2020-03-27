Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





PAPER

YFY to pay NT$0.7 dividend

Papermaking conglomerate YFY Inc (永豐餘控股) yesterday announced a cash dividend of NT$0.7 per common share, up from NT$0.6 per share last year and the highest payout since 2012, after its net income last year rose 58.7 percent to NT$2.29 billion (US$75.56 million), or earnings per share of NT$1.38, the highest since 2004. However, revenue last year dropped 2.2 percent annually to NT$74.76 billion due to fluctuations related to global economic conditions and raw material prices, YFY said, adding that it remained cautious about its business outlook in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after revenue in the first two months of this year fell 9.74 percent annually to NT$9.89 billion.

RESTAURANTS

Yummy Town income soars

Yummy Town Holdings Corp (雅茗天地集團), which operates restaurant and tea brands worldwide, yesterday reported that net income last year increased 25.5 percent year-on-year to NT$129 million, or earnings per share of NT$3.8, while revenue grew 2 percent annually to a record-high NT$2.22 billion. The company has proposed distributing a dividend of NT$3 per share and is planning a share buyback program to stop a decline in its stock price. Yummy said that it would purchase up to 1 million common shares on the open market at between NT$42 and NT$82, but did not specify the time frame. The company’s shares yesterday rose 9.62 percent to NT$58.1 in Taipei trading. They have dropped 9.22 percent this year.

MATERIALS

Aleees’ net losses narrow

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co (Aleees, 立凱電能), a Taiwanese supplier of lithium iron phosphate cathode material used in electric vehicle batteries, yesterday reported net losses of NT$53 million for the first two months of the year, or losses per share of NT$0.22. The company said in a statement that the losses were less than net losses of NT$62 million a year earlier, suggesting that its operation is healthy. Combined revenue in the first two months decreased 8 percent annually to NT$24 million, which the company attributed to disruptions caused by the pandemic on industrial supply chains. Orders have not been cut by clients, but deferred to following months, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

Chaun-Choung income rises

Chaun-Choung Technology Corp (超眾), which supplies heat-dissipation modules for PCs and networking devices, on Wednesday reported that net income last year rose 17.79 percent to NT$702 million, or earnings per share of NT$8.12, while revenue increased 12.06 percent year-on-year to NT$8.59 billion. The company’s board has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.87 per share and decided to start the construction of manufacturing facilities in Vietnam through a new subsidiary, Nidec Chaun Choung Vietnam Corp.

SMARTPHONES

Apple mulling delay: paper

Apple Inc is weighing a delay on the release of its 5G iPhone, as the pandemic threatens to sap demand and disrupt its product development schedule, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter. The company has held internal discussions on a possible delay of “months,” the newspaper said, citing the three people. Issues with the supply chain could also push back the handset’s release, it said, citing unnamed supply-chain sources. Apple is likely to make a final decision in about May, it added. Apple declined to comment.