Global TV shipments forecast to drop 5.8% this year

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Global TV shipments are forecast to decline 5.8 percent annually this year, as consumers delay spending on TVs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the European Championships, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

Shipments are expected to fall to 205.2 million units this year, compared with 217.8 million units last year, the researcher said, adding that it might further revise down its projection, if the pandemic continues wreaking havoc on the global economy.

The researcher trimmed its TV shipment forecast by 8.6 percent for the current quarter to 44.6 million from an earlier estimate of 48.8 million units, with Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Skyworth Group Co (創維) suffering the brunt.

Xiaomi, the world’s fifth-largest TV supplier, with more than 70 percent of its sales derived from the Chinese market, is forecast to see TV shipments plunge 50.9 percent sequentially to 2.1 million units this quarter, TrendForce said.

“Large-scale lockdowns in China have depressed demand in China at the beginning of 2020, as it strove to curb the pandemic spread,” it said in the report.

Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Co could see less drastic declines of 27.9 percent and 20.4 percent to 10.1 million and 6.38 million units respectively this quarter, it forecast.

However, as Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, Samsung, LG, Sony Corp and Royal Philips NV could become the latest victims of the pandemic in the second quarter, as Europe accounts for more than 30 percent of their shipments, TrendForce said.

“The pandemic in March dealt a blow to consumer confidence in Europe and the US amid a financial meltdown,” it said.

The weakening demand for TVs spells trouble for flat-panel makers, as TV vendors are forecast to cut orders by 8 to 10 percent in the second quarter, TrendForce said.

As a result, panel prices are expected to fall again, after mainstream 32-inch and 55-inch TV panels saw 10 percent increases this quarter, the researcher said.