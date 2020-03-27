Global TV shipments are forecast to decline 5.8 percent annually this year, as consumers delay spending on TVs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the European Championships, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.
Shipments are expected to fall to 205.2 million units this year, compared with 217.8 million units last year, the researcher said, adding that it might further revise down its projection, if the pandemic continues wreaking havoc on the global economy.
The researcher trimmed its TV shipment forecast by 8.6 percent for the current quarter to 44.6 million from an earlier estimate of 48.8 million units, with Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Skyworth Group Co (創維) suffering the brunt.
Xiaomi, the world’s fifth-largest TV supplier, with more than 70 percent of its sales derived from the Chinese market, is forecast to see TV shipments plunge 50.9 percent sequentially to 2.1 million units this quarter, TrendForce said.
“Large-scale lockdowns in China have depressed demand in China at the beginning of 2020, as it strove to curb the pandemic spread,” it said in the report.
Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Co could see less drastic declines of 27.9 percent and 20.4 percent to 10.1 million and 6.38 million units respectively this quarter, it forecast.
However, as Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, Samsung, LG, Sony Corp and Royal Philips NV could become the latest victims of the pandemic in the second quarter, as Europe accounts for more than 30 percent of their shipments, TrendForce said.
“The pandemic in March dealt a blow to consumer confidence in Europe and the US amid a financial meltdown,” it said.
The weakening demand for TVs spells trouble for flat-panel makers, as TV vendors are forecast to cut orders by 8 to 10 percent in the second quarter, TrendForce said.
As a result, panel prices are expected to fall again, after mainstream 32-inch and 55-inch TV panels saw 10 percent increases this quarter, the researcher said.
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
Tesla Inc is to idle production at its lone US assembly plant, choking off the supply of vehicles to customers as the quarter comes to a close. The decision announced in a statement on Thursday followed several days of public pressure on Tesla by local police, city managers and health officials about the automaker continuing to run its California factory despite a county shelter-in-place order. Tesla said the facility would stop production at the end of Monday. “Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” Tesla said in the