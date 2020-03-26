THAILAND
Benchmark rate unchanged
The Bank of Thailand yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after an emergency cut last week, while projecting a sharp contraction in the economy this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The policy rate was maintained at 0.75 percent following a 25 basis-point reduction to a record low at an unscheduled meeting on Friday. The bank slashed its growth projection for this year to a contraction of 5.3 percent from an earlier expectation of 2.8 percent expansion.
CHINA
PBOC could cut rate: report
The People’s Bank of China could announce a reduction in its benchmark deposit rate in the coming days, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The bank is in discussion with commercial lenders on the possible move, the newspaper reported. If it happens, the cut would be the first since late 2015, intended to help improve banks’ profitability and encourage them to lend cheaper funding to businesses and households.
CHINA
US companies pessimistic
US firms in the country are increasingly pessimistic about how quickly they can rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Half the 119 US companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China said they have had “significant revenue declines,” and more than half said they expect revenue to fall this year if they cannot get back to normal work levels by the end of next month. Only 22 percent of the companies said they are back to normal, while one-quarter expect to be there by the end of next month. Another 22 percent said they expect further delays through the summer.
INVESTMENT
BlackRock to advise Fed
BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, would serve as an investment adviser and manage assets for three separate programs in the US Federal Reserve’s debt-buying programs to revive an economy reeling from the spread of coronavirus, the US central bank said on Tuesday. Those include Fed’s plans to buy newly issued credit from large corporations, as well as existing investment-grade bonds and credit exchange-traded funds.
BANKING
Ex-CEO gets 15% pay cut
Credit Suisse Group AG cut former chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam’s pay by about 15 percent in his last year in charge, after the Swiss bank became embroiled in a spying scandal that led to his ouster. His total compensation declined to 10.7 million Swiss francs (US$10.9 million), Credit Suisse said in a compensation report published yesterday. Credit Suisse’s overall bonus pool was reduced by 1 percent from a year earlier to SF3.17 billion.
AUTOMAKERS
Detroit eyes long shutdown
Detroit’s Big Three automakers plan to extend a shutdown of vehicle production in North America into next month as the pandemic continues, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. The firms had said on Wednesday last week that they would halt production until at least Monday next week. Two people briefed on the matter said that Ford Motor Co does not plan to restart production until at least April 6, but said that it could be delayed into next month. General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also do not plan to resume production on Monday next week, the people said.
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and