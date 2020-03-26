World Business Quick Take

THAILAND

Benchmark rate unchanged

The Bank of Thailand yesterday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after an emergency cut last week, while projecting a sharp contraction in the economy this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The policy rate was maintained at 0.75 percent following a 25 basis-point reduction to a record low at an unscheduled meeting on Friday. The bank slashed its growth projection for this year to a contraction of 5.3 percent from an earlier expectation of 2.8 percent expansion.

CHINA

PBOC could cut rate: report

The People’s Bank of China could announce a reduction in its benchmark deposit rate in the coming days, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The bank is in discussion with commercial lenders on the possible move, the newspaper reported. If it happens, the cut would be the first since late 2015, intended to help improve banks’ profitability and encourage them to lend cheaper funding to businesses and households.

CHINA

US companies pessimistic

US firms in the country are increasingly pessimistic about how quickly they can rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Half the 119 US companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China said they have had “significant revenue declines,” and more than half said they expect revenue to fall this year if they cannot get back to normal work levels by the end of next month. Only 22 percent of the companies said they are back to normal, while one-quarter expect to be there by the end of next month. Another 22 percent said they expect further delays through the summer.

INVESTMENT

BlackRock to advise Fed

BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, would serve as an investment adviser and manage assets for three separate programs in the US Federal Reserve’s debt-buying programs to revive an economy reeling from the spread of coronavirus, the US central bank said on Tuesday. Those include Fed’s plans to buy newly issued credit from large corporations, as well as existing investment-grade bonds and credit exchange-traded funds.

BANKING

Ex-CEO gets 15% pay cut

Credit Suisse Group AG cut former chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam’s pay by about 15 percent in his last year in charge, after the Swiss bank became embroiled in a spying scandal that led to his ouster. His total compensation declined to 10.7 million Swiss francs (US$10.9 million), Credit Suisse said in a compensation report published yesterday. Credit Suisse’s overall bonus pool was reduced by 1 percent from a year earlier to SF3.17 billion.

AUTOMAKERS

Detroit eyes long shutdown

Detroit’s Big Three automakers plan to extend a shutdown of vehicle production in North America into next month as the pandemic continues, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. The firms had said on Wednesday last week that they would halt production until at least Monday next week. Two people briefed on the matter said that Ford Motor Co does not plan to restart production until at least April 6, but said that it could be delayed into next month. General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also do not plan to resume production on Monday next week, the people said.