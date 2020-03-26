Nike Inc executives on Tuesday said that shoppers in key Asian markets are beginning to return to stores as it reported a rare drop in Chinese quarterly revenues cushioned by stronger e-commerce sales.
“Traffic is back,” Nike chief executive John Donahoe said of the dynamic in China, which is also beginning to play out in Japan and South Korea, two other countries that have also passed the worst of the outbreak.
“Consumers are back in the stores,” he told analysts during an earnings conference call. “They are often wearing face masks, but they’re back in the store.”
Photo: Reuters
The sporting goods giant said that it would press on with some new product launches originally tied to the Olympics, which became the latest event on Tuesday to be officially postponed because of the global pandemic.
Olympic organizers are doing “what’s appropriate by prioritizing the health and safety of their athletes and fans,” Donahoe said.
When organized sports return, “we’ll be there,” he added.
Net income overall came in at US$847 million, down 23 percent from the year-ago period.
Revenues were US$10.1 billion, up 5 percent, with the company scoring higher sales in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific/Latin America, offsetting a drop in greater China after 22 straight quarters of double-digit growth.
During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, 75 percent of Nike-owned stores were closed in the country, but nearly 80 percent of its Nike and affiliated stores in China are now open.
However, the company on Monday last week shuttered all its Nike-owned stores outside China, Japan and South Korea due to the coronavirus.
The company sketched out a multistage evolution in affected markets based on its China experience following a five to six week containment phase where there is a transition period before sales return to expected levels.
“We expect the next several weeks to be a challenging period for those living in the US and Europe, and I can’t precisely predict how long the containment phase of the outbreak will last,” Donahoe said.
“But our experience in China, Japan and South Korea gives us confidence we will see the other side of this crisis in the near future,” he added.
In China, digital sales increased more than 30 percent during the period when shops were closed, a trend that has been mirrored in other markets, including North America, where executives said the surge has been comparable to holiday-season levels.
Donahoe said Nike still planned to launch some new products this year that had been linked to the Olympics — “when the time is right” — citing one running shoe and various products that employ recyclable material.
“I think it’s important to separate those sporting events from our innovation pipeline, because we will continue to move forward,” Donahoe said.
The company said it also expects lower marketing spending in the fourth quarter as it curtails promotions that had been linked to the Olympics and other high-profile sporting events that have been canceled or postponed by the outbreak.
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and