Taiwan Business Quick Take

ENTERTAINMENT

Taipei Game Show canceled

The Taipei Game Show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taipei Computer Association (台北電腦公會) said yesterday. The annual expo was originally scheduled for February, but the association on Jan. 31 postponed it until June 25 to 28 after the WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. As the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday advised against indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, the association said in a statement that it and most participating companies had agreed to call off the show this year.

SEMICONDUCTORS

China approves ASE merger

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s Anti-Monopoly Bureau has lifted restrictions on the merger of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (日月光半導體) and Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (矽品精密), ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) said yesterday. The companies announced on June 30, 2016, that they planned to merge and establish a holding company. Previously, the transaction had been approved by various anti-trust authorities in different jurisdictions, including a conditional approval by the bureau on Nov. 24, 2017, the world’s largest chip packaging and testing firm said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kuang Hong proposes payout

Entertainment service provider Kuang Hong Arts Management Inc (寬宏藝術) yesterday said its board has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.5 per share, which suggested a dividend yield of 10.7 percent as the company’s shares closed at NT$42.05 in Taipei trading. The planned payout is greater than last year when the company distributed a cash dividend of NT$2 per share, plus a stock dividend of NT$1 each. Kuang Hong also said that the COVID-19 outbreak would negatively affect its business in the first half of this year. Its sales last year rose 39.26 percent to NT$1.61 billion (US$53.1 million), from NT$1.16 billion in 2018.

ELECTRONICS

Everlight income grows

LED chip packager and tester Everlight Electronics Co (億光) yesterday reported that net income last year grew 3.68 percent year-on-year to NT$822 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.86, from a better product mix and the high-end application market. Gross margin improved 0.99 percentage points to 24.46 percent and operating margin rose 0.29 percentage points to 3.98 percent, the company said in a financial statement. However, revenue decreased 12.96 percent to NT$20.97 billion, due to US-China trade tensions and declining LED product prices. The company’s board has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.4 per share, down from NT$1.5 last year, but suggesting a payout ratio of 75.27 percent.

TIREMAKERS

Cheng Shin income drops

Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠), which sells its products under the Maxxis brand, on Tuesday reported net income of NT$3.4 billion for last year, down from NT$3.52 billion in 2018, due to continued weakness in the Chinese auto market. Earnings per share fell to NT$1.04 from NT$1.09 in 2018, although revenue edged up NT$109.57 billion, compared with NT$109.49 billion in 2018. The Changhua County-based company’s board has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1 per share, down from the NT$1.1 it paid out a year earlier.