ENTERTAINMENT
Taipei Game Show canceled
The Taipei Game Show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taipei Computer Association (台北電腦公會) said yesterday. The annual expo was originally scheduled for February, but the association on Jan. 31 postponed it until June 25 to 28 after the WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. As the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday advised against indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, the association said in a statement that it and most participating companies had agreed to call off the show this year.
SEMICONDUCTORS
China approves ASE merger
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s Anti-Monopoly Bureau has lifted restrictions on the merger of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (日月光半導體) and Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (矽品精密), ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) said yesterday. The companies announced on June 30, 2016, that they planned to merge and establish a holding company. Previously, the transaction had been approved by various anti-trust authorities in different jurisdictions, including a conditional approval by the bureau on Nov. 24, 2017, the world’s largest chip packaging and testing firm said.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kuang Hong proposes payout
Entertainment service provider Kuang Hong Arts Management Inc (寬宏藝術) yesterday said its board has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.5 per share, which suggested a dividend yield of 10.7 percent as the company’s shares closed at NT$42.05 in Taipei trading. The planned payout is greater than last year when the company distributed a cash dividend of NT$2 per share, plus a stock dividend of NT$1 each. Kuang Hong also said that the COVID-19 outbreak would negatively affect its business in the first half of this year. Its sales last year rose 39.26 percent to NT$1.61 billion (US$53.1 million), from NT$1.16 billion in 2018.
ELECTRONICS
Everlight income grows
LED chip packager and tester Everlight Electronics Co (億光) yesterday reported that net income last year grew 3.68 percent year-on-year to NT$822 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.86, from a better product mix and the high-end application market. Gross margin improved 0.99 percentage points to 24.46 percent and operating margin rose 0.29 percentage points to 3.98 percent, the company said in a financial statement. However, revenue decreased 12.96 percent to NT$20.97 billion, due to US-China trade tensions and declining LED product prices. The company’s board has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.4 per share, down from NT$1.5 last year, but suggesting a payout ratio of 75.27 percent.
TIREMAKERS
Cheng Shin income drops
Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新橡膠), which sells its products under the Maxxis brand, on Tuesday reported net income of NT$3.4 billion for last year, down from NT$3.52 billion in 2018, due to continued weakness in the Chinese auto market. Earnings per share fell to NT$1.04 from NT$1.09 in 2018, although revenue edged up NT$109.57 billion, compared with NT$109.49 billion in 2018. The Changhua County-based company’s board has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1 per share, down from the NT$1.1 it paid out a year earlier.
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is to spend NT$1.5 billion (US$49.5 million) to convert the Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) into offices and expand its theme park in Hsinchu, it said yesterday. The group — which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities — said it wants to make better use of its real-estate properties in central Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西), as well as boost sales of packaged food. “The group is focused on revitalizing assets this year, starting with the project to renovate the 48-year-old
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to cancel all flights from today until the end of next month, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs overseas travel, it said. The start-up carrier said it would halt operations to Da Nang, Vietnam, the only route it was still flying earlier this week after suspending service to Penang, Malaysia, and Macau earlier this month and last month respectively. The airline, which began operations on Jan. 23, must discontinue all flights as the government issued level 3 “warning” travel advisories to the three countries it services, company communications officer Liu Li-wen (劉俐?) said by telephone. Its ticket sales and