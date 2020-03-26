Yulon Nissan Motor Co’s (裕隆日產) shares yesterday rose 9.95 percent, propelled by the company reporting six-year high earnings for last year on the back of a massive gain from its Chinese subsidiary.
Shares rallied to NT$210, the highest since it traded at NT$214 on Tuesday last week. That helped the auto subindex advance 8.28 percent, outperforming the TAIEX’s 3.87 percent gain.
Yulon Nissan, which distributes Nissan and Infiniti vehicles, reported that net profit last year jumped 23.6 percent to NT$7.28 billion (US$240.1 million), compared with NT$5.89 billion in 2018, the company said in financial statements on Tuesday.
Photo: Bloomberg
Operating income last year grew 1.49 percent to NT$1.36 billion, from NT$1.34 billion in the previous year.
The company reported that earnings per share rose from NT$19.63 in 2018 to NT$24.27 last year.
Yulon Nissan’s earnings growth was mostly supported by a massive nonoperating profit totaling NT$7.75 billion, up 22.24 percent annually. The company’s Chinese subsidiary Guangzhou Fengshen Automotive Co (風神汽車) contributed NT$6.81 billion to the company last year.
The company last year increased its stake in Guangzhou Fengshen to 42.69 percent, up from 40 percent previously, the financial statements showed.
Revenue last year rose 3.34 percent to NT$32.15 billion from NT$31.11 billion in 2018.
The company’s board of directors is to review a cash dividend distribution proposal in May.
Last year, the company paid a cash dividend of NT$17.67 per share, representing a payout ratio of 90 percent.
Yulon Nissan last month sold 5,377 new vehicles, down 5.9 percent annually, while the nation’s new vehicle sales increased 39.3 percent to 27,350 units, government data showed.
Shares in Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, rose 9.97 percent to NT$435.5 amid expectations that people would be more willing to buy cars to avoid public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
