PHILIPPINES
Economy could contract
The country said that its economy could contract for the first time in more than two decades this year due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth this year could be from minus-0.6 percent to 4.3 percent without mitigating measures, the National Economic and Development Authority said yesterday. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also announced a 200 basis points reduction in the reserve requirement ratio of banks, saying that more cuts would follow.
AUSTRALIA
Watchdog probes Qantas
The country’s consumer watchdog yesterday said that it was investigating Qantas Airways Ltd for alleged anti-competitive behavior, after its chief executive officer appeared to call for rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to be cut out of a massive government bailout. Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said that he received a letter from Virgin Australia chief executive Paul Scurrah claiming that Qantas engaged in anti-competitive behavior by “trying to send a message that Virgin was in trouble and would not survive” the pandemic.
BANKING
HK online bank opens
ZA Bank Ltd (眾安銀行), a unit of China’s ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co (眾安保險), began operating yesterday, the bank said in a statement. It is the first of the territory’s new online-only banks to do so. The bank’s services include loans and a deposit account offering an annual interest rate of 1 percent, the statement said. Traditional players in Hong Kong, such as HSBC Holdings PLC, offer 0.001 percent on Hong Kong dollar savings deposits. Hong Kong last year issued eight so-called virtual banking licenses.
SINGAPORE
Bankruptcies likely to surge
The city-state is bracing for a further jump in bankruptcies after cases surged to the highest in years even before the pandemic hit. The number of people filing for bankruptcy in January soared 47 percent to 434 from a year earlier, the highest since October 2004, data from the Ministry of Law’s Insolvency Office showed. Companies in liquidation last year jumped to 287, the highest since records began in 2005. The government is preparing a second package of stimulus measures on top of the S$6.4 billion (US$4.4 billion) allocated last month.
E-COMMERCE
Virus profiteers suspended
Amazon.com Inc has said that it suspended thousands of seller accounts for price gouging during the pandemic. The operator of the largest US online marketplace said it has pulled more than 500,000 offers and suspended more than 3,900 seller accounts in the US for breaching its fair-pricing policies. The company said that it deploys a team to identify and investigate “unfairly priced” products that are in high demand, such as protective masks.
UNITED STATES
Apple tariff waiver passes
Trade regulators have approved Apple Inc’s request to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a letter dated on Friday last week. The iPhone maker requested the exclusion in October last year, seeking relief from US tariffs of 15 percent that took effect on Sept. 1. Apple’s wearables and accessories business raked in revenue of US$24.5 billion in its fiscal year that ended in September last year, accounting for about 9.4 percent of its total sales.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —