World Business Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Economy could contract

The country said that its economy could contract for the first time in more than two decades this year due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth this year could be from minus-0.6 percent to 4.3 percent without mitigating measures, the National Economic and Development Authority said yesterday. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also announced a 200 basis points reduction in the reserve requirement ratio of banks, saying that more cuts would follow.

AUSTRALIA

Watchdog probes Qantas

The country’s consumer watchdog yesterday said that it was investigating Qantas Airways Ltd for alleged anti-competitive behavior, after its chief executive officer appeared to call for rival Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd to be cut out of a massive government bailout. Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said that he received a letter from Virgin Australia chief executive Paul Scurrah claiming that Qantas engaged in anti-competitive behavior by “trying to send a message that Virgin was in trouble and would not survive” the pandemic.

BANKING

HK online bank opens

ZA Bank Ltd (眾安銀行), a unit of China’s ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co (眾安保險), began operating yesterday, the bank said in a statement. It is the first of the territory’s new online-only banks to do so. The bank’s services include loans and a deposit account offering an annual interest rate of 1 percent, the statement said. Traditional players in Hong Kong, such as HSBC Holdings PLC, offer 0.001 percent on Hong Kong dollar savings deposits. Hong Kong last year issued eight so-called virtual banking licenses.

SINGAPORE

Bankruptcies likely to surge

The city-state is bracing for a further jump in bankruptcies after cases surged to the highest in years even before the pandemic hit. The number of people filing for bankruptcy in January soared 47 percent to 434 from a year earlier, the highest since October 2004, data from the Ministry of Law’s Insolvency Office showed. Companies in liquidation last year jumped to 287, the highest since records began in 2005. The government is preparing a second package of stimulus measures on top of the S$6.4 billion (US$4.4 billion) allocated last month.

E-COMMERCE

Virus profiteers suspended

Amazon.com Inc has said that it suspended thousands of seller accounts for price gouging during the pandemic. The operator of the largest US online marketplace said it has pulled more than 500,000 offers and suspended more than 3,900 seller accounts in the US for breaching its fair-pricing policies. The company said that it deploys a team to identify and investigate “unfairly priced” products that are in high demand, such as protective masks.

UNITED STATES

Apple tariff waiver passes

Trade regulators have approved Apple Inc’s request to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a letter dated on Friday last week. The iPhone maker requested the exclusion in October last year, seeking relief from US tariffs of 15 percent that took effect on Sept. 1. Apple’s wearables and accessories business raked in revenue of US$24.5 billion in its fiscal year that ended in September last year, accounting for about 9.4 percent of its total sales.