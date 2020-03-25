The German government is to return to its savings policy once the COVID-19 crisis is over, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier told ZDF television yesterday, adding that Europe’s largest economy has committed to paying debt back from 2023.
Germany on Monday agreed on a package of up to 750 billion euros (US$812.16 billion) to mitigate the damage of the pandemic on Europe’s largest economy, with Berlin aiming to take on new debt for the first time since 2013.
“Once the crisis is over — and we hope this will be the case in several months — we will return to an austerity policy and, as soon as possible, to a balanced budget policy,” he said.
The government expects the pandemic to plunge the economy into a recession.
German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz has said that his latest budget plans were based on the assumption that GDP would shrink by about 5 percent this year.
The government has announced a range of measures to cushion the blow for companies during the crisis, and Altmaier said that the state is prepared to buy stakes in companies that are struggling.
On Monday, EU finance ministers agreed to suspend stringent rules on running public deficits in the bloc in a historic first that allows member states to spend freely to tackle the effects of the pandemic.
The measure effectively halts strict oversight by Brussels of national spending.
The holiday from the EU’s most emblematic fiscal rule is the biggest effort yet by member states to collectively face the pandemic.
The European Central Bank has announced 750 billion euros of monetary stimulus to reassure markets, and freed up banks to lend an extra 1.8 trillion euros.
Additional reporting by AFP
