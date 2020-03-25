Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





RETAIL

FamilyMart income soars

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) yesterday reported net income of NT$1.83 billion (US$60.4 million) for last year, up 13.39 percent from the previous year, with earnings per share rising from NT$7.23 to NT$8.2, the highest level in the company’s history. The increase was due to stable sales growth in the company’s core business, aided by a net increase of 222 new stores and a 2 percent increase in average daily sales at existing stores, the nation’s second-largest convenience store chain operator said. Revenue increased 8.38 percent to NT$77.7 billion, thanks to robust demand for fresh food and its growing e-commerce business, the company said.

SILICON WAFERS

Wafer Works cuts dividend

Wafer Works Corp (合晶), the world’s sixth-largest silicon wafer manufacturer, yesterday said that its board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.8 per share, suggesting a dividend yield of 7.53 percent based on its closing price of NT$23.9 yesterday, compared with NT$2.5 last year. The company’s business slowed last year amid weakening demand in the market, with net income sliding 35.44 percent to NT$1.23 billion and revenue decreasing 16.95 percent to NT$7.66 billion from a year earlier.

HEALTH

Power Wind shares surge

Shares of Power Wind Health Industry Inc (柏文健康事業) yesterday rose by the daily maximum after the company, known for its Fitness Factory (健身工廠) gym chain, launched a share buyback program. Amid growing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, people are avoiding shopping centers, entertainment venues and gyms to minimize the risk of infection, which has seriously affected business at Power Wind, whose shares have fallen 40.65 percent this year. The company plans to buy back 2 million shares on the open market at NT$100 to NT$200 per share until May 23. Power Wind reported that net income last year increased 5.88 percent year-on-year to NT$470.13 million, while revenue grew 17.1 percent to NT$3.53 billion.

CIRCUIT BOARDS

Flexium begins buyback

Shares of Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡), a supplier of flexible printed circuit boards for Apple Inc products, yesterday rose 8.72 percent to close at NT$91 in Taipei trading after it started a share buyback scheme. Flexium plans to buy back up to 5 million shares until Tuesday and another 25 million shares from Wednesday to May 23 on the open market at NT$70 to NT$120 per share. The company’s revenue last month rose 27.6 percent annually, but declined 13 percent month-on-month to NT$1.14 billion, while combined revenue in the first two months of this year decreased 14.6 percent to NT$2.46 billion from a year earlier, company data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Apple scraps online limit

Apple Inc yesterday lifted a limit on online purchases of iPhones and other products that it had announced last week. Market analysts attributed the move to an increase in production at the company’s suppliers, many of whom had seen their production disrupted by China’s lockdowns to curtail the COVID-19 outbreak. Yesterday’s announcement was made on Apple’s Taiwan Web site. International news media also reported that online purchase limits have been lifted in the US, China and Hong Kong.