RETAIL
FamilyMart income soars
Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) yesterday reported net income of NT$1.83 billion (US$60.4 million) for last year, up 13.39 percent from the previous year, with earnings per share rising from NT$7.23 to NT$8.2, the highest level in the company’s history. The increase was due to stable sales growth in the company’s core business, aided by a net increase of 222 new stores and a 2 percent increase in average daily sales at existing stores, the nation’s second-largest convenience store chain operator said. Revenue increased 8.38 percent to NT$77.7 billion, thanks to robust demand for fresh food and its growing e-commerce business, the company said.
SILICON WAFERS
Wafer Works cuts dividend
Wafer Works Corp (合晶), the world’s sixth-largest silicon wafer manufacturer, yesterday said that its board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.8 per share, suggesting a dividend yield of 7.53 percent based on its closing price of NT$23.9 yesterday, compared with NT$2.5 last year. The company’s business slowed last year amid weakening demand in the market, with net income sliding 35.44 percent to NT$1.23 billion and revenue decreasing 16.95 percent to NT$7.66 billion from a year earlier.
HEALTH
Power Wind shares surge
Shares of Power Wind Health Industry Inc (柏文健康事業) yesterday rose by the daily maximum after the company, known for its Fitness Factory (健身工廠) gym chain, launched a share buyback program. Amid growing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic, people are avoiding shopping centers, entertainment venues and gyms to minimize the risk of infection, which has seriously affected business at Power Wind, whose shares have fallen 40.65 percent this year. The company plans to buy back 2 million shares on the open market at NT$100 to NT$200 per share until May 23. Power Wind reported that net income last year increased 5.88 percent year-on-year to NT$470.13 million, while revenue grew 17.1 percent to NT$3.53 billion.
CIRCUIT BOARDS
Flexium begins buyback
Shares of Flexium Interconnect Inc (台郡), a supplier of flexible printed circuit boards for Apple Inc products, yesterday rose 8.72 percent to close at NT$91 in Taipei trading after it started a share buyback scheme. Flexium plans to buy back up to 5 million shares until Tuesday and another 25 million shares from Wednesday to May 23 on the open market at NT$70 to NT$120 per share. The company’s revenue last month rose 27.6 percent annually, but declined 13 percent month-on-month to NT$1.14 billion, while combined revenue in the first two months of this year decreased 14.6 percent to NT$2.46 billion from a year earlier, company data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Apple scraps online limit
Apple Inc yesterday lifted a limit on online purchases of iPhones and other products that it had announced last week. Market analysts attributed the move to an increase in production at the company’s suppliers, many of whom had seen their production disrupted by China’s lockdowns to curtail the COVID-19 outbreak. Yesterday’s announcement was made on Apple’s Taiwan Web site. International news media also reported that online purchase limits have been lifted in the US, China and Hong Kong.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —