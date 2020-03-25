Life insurers’ first-year premiums (FYPs) last month declined 22.19 percent annually to NT$74.37 billion (US$2.45 billion), as people lost interest in products with lower returns, the Life Insurance Association said in a report, adding that it was the second consecutive month that FYPs had fallen.
Cathay Life Insurance Co’s (國泰人壽) FYPs dipped 23.7 percent to NT$10.66 billion, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co’s (南山人壽) decreased 50 percent to NT$9.09 billion and Shin Kong Life Insurance Co’s (新光人壽) fell 12.91 percent to NT$6 billion, association data showed.
Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) bucked the trend with a mild increase of 1 percent to NT$11.02 billion, the data showed.
In the first two months of this year, total FYPs plunged 33.7 percent year-on-year to NT$153.86 billion as sales of traditional life insurance policies fell 33 percent to NT$124.39 billion and sales of investment-linked products (ILPs) fell 35.1 percent to NT$29.47 billion.
ILP sales declined as insurance companies offered lower investment returns after the Financial Supervisory Commission required that target-maturity bond funds be linked with policies that only invest in bonds with ratings of “BBB” or higher, the association said.
The retreat in FYPs for traditional life insurance policies could be attributed to insurers continuing to decrease the products’ declared interest rates, which determine the bonuses that policyholders would gain, it said.
Declared interest rates for most New Taiwan dollar-denominated interest-rate sensitive policies provided by major insurers were lowered to 2.1 percent last month, from a range of 2.15 to 2.25 percent a month earlier, the data showed.
Sales were also affected by the commission’s policy to reduce insurers’ liability reserve interest rates by 25 basis points from Jan. 1, which caused an average increase of about 2 to 3 percent in premiums for new policyholders, the report said.
Consumers might remain indifferent to traditional life insurance products, as insurers must comply with a new regulation that is to take effect in July prohibiting them from offering unrealistically high returns, the report said.
The factors that weakened the momentum of life insurance sales in January continued to weigh on the industry last month, the association said.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —