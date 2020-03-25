Sales in the nation’s wholesale sector in the first two months of this year fell 1.2 percent year-on-year to NT$1.56 trillion (US$51.46 billion) due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday.
Amid delays in shipments, the machinery equipment industry — the sector’s largest contributor — posted a 1.2 percent decline in sales to NT$572.7 billion.
The machine equipment industry comprises PCs, handheld devices, electronic devices, electric components, as well as other machines and equipment.
The spread of the coronavirus also affected the textile industry, which saw sales fall 8.5 percent as retail channels stalled while the industry’s upstream supplies waned, the ministry said.
On a brighter note, sales in the pharmaceutical industry rose 6.1 percent to NT$109.8 billion on growing demand for medicines and medical supplies, while the automobile industry posted a 14.7 percent surge in sales to NT$133.3 billion.
Sales in the retail sector increased slightly by 0.5 percent to NT$632.3 billion, thanks to a 1.7 percent increase in sales of general merchandise to NT$212.5 billion, the ministry said.
Sales in the e-commerce and catalogue sector grew 12.9 percent to NT$37.5 billion as consumers increasingly turned to online shopping, it said.
Sales of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics increased 5.5 percent year-on-year to NT$32.6 billion as people stocked up on anti-viral supplies, the ministry said.
Revenue in the food and beverage sector rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$141.5 billion, despite a lull in business for banquet-oriented restaurants as people avoided large gatherings, it said.
While sales at tea shops remained largely unchanged at NT$16.3 billion, catering services posted a 16.2 percent drop in sales to NT$5.8 billion as schools extended winter breaks, while airlines reduced flights, the ministry said.
Pointing to a yet to be contained outbreak and flailing oil prices, the ministry forecast a NT$82.5 billion drop in sales across the wholesale, retail, and food and beverage sectors for this month.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —