ENERGY

Exxon to cut expenses

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses over the COVID-19 pandemic, and would announce the plans once they are final, company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said on Sunday. Exxon on Saturday reduced production at its refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and cut 1,800 contract workers on Friday, sources said. The company is also expected to delay a US$30 billion liquified natural gas plant in Mozambique.

ENERGY

Shell to slash costs

Royal Dutch Shell PLC yesterday said that it would cut costs and capital expenditure by billions of US dollars due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has sparked an oil price collapse. The Anglo-Dutch energy major announced in a statement that it would lower operating costs by US$3 billion to US$4 billion over the next 12 months, and would reduce its annual spending to US$20 billion from US$25 billion.

CONSTRUCTION

Vinci targets out of reach

French construction and concessions group Vinci SA yesterday said that it would not be able to meet its targets for this year as the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected its activities. The company also said in a statement that it was not possible at this stage to estimate the effect of the health crisis on its financial statements given uncertainty about the duration and the scale of the pandemic. Vinci expects a pronounced but time-limited decline in revenue.

RETAIL

Primark shuttering all stores

Primark is closing all of its stores, a loss of about ￡650 million (US$756 million) worth of net sales a month, and would stop placing new orders with suppliers, its parent company said yesterday as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. Associated British Foods PLC said that the clothing retailer, which accounts for about half of the group’s revenue and profit, has shut all of its 376 outlets in 12 countries until further notice. AB Foods said it has not seen a material impact on its sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture operations.

MALAYSIA

GDP to slow to 2%: analysts

Malaysia’s economy is set to grow at its slowest pace since the 2009 financial crisis as it struggles with a trio of troubles: COVID-19, an oil-price crash and political upheaval. Analysts from Fitch Ratings to United Overseas Bank Ltd (大華銀行) expect Malaysia’s economy to grow about 2 percent this year. That compares with the government’s estimate that GDP would expand 3.6 to 4 percent, which already accounts for the effects of the virus. The central bank is set to release its annual report on the economy tomorrow, where it is expected to revise its outlook.

ECONOMY

Worse recession forecast

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc said that COVID-19 would inflict greater economic pain than they previously expected as they warned of a record plunge in US output in the second quarter and a deeper global recession. Morgan Stanley on Sunday forecast that the US’ GDP would fall 30.1 percent in the April-to-June quarter. Goldman predicted that the world economy would contract about 1 percent this year, which would be a bigger decline than even that witnessed in 2009 amid the financial crisis. Goldman had already projected a 24 percent drop in US output in the next quarter.