ENERGY
Exxon to cut expenses
Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses over the COVID-19 pandemic, and would announce the plans once they are final, company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said on Sunday. Exxon on Saturday reduced production at its refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and cut 1,800 contract workers on Friday, sources said. The company is also expected to delay a US$30 billion liquified natural gas plant in Mozambique.
ENERGY
Shell to slash costs
Royal Dutch Shell PLC yesterday said that it would cut costs and capital expenditure by billions of US dollars due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has sparked an oil price collapse. The Anglo-Dutch energy major announced in a statement that it would lower operating costs by US$3 billion to US$4 billion over the next 12 months, and would reduce its annual spending to US$20 billion from US$25 billion.
CONSTRUCTION
Vinci targets out of reach
French construction and concessions group Vinci SA yesterday said that it would not be able to meet its targets for this year as the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected its activities. The company also said in a statement that it was not possible at this stage to estimate the effect of the health crisis on its financial statements given uncertainty about the duration and the scale of the pandemic. Vinci expects a pronounced but time-limited decline in revenue.
RETAIL
Primark shuttering all stores
Primark is closing all of its stores, a loss of about ￡650 million (US$756 million) worth of net sales a month, and would stop placing new orders with suppliers, its parent company said yesterday as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. Associated British Foods PLC said that the clothing retailer, which accounts for about half of the group’s revenue and profit, has shut all of its 376 outlets in 12 countries until further notice. AB Foods said it has not seen a material impact on its sugar, grocery, ingredients and agriculture operations.
MALAYSIA
GDP to slow to 2%: analysts
Malaysia’s economy is set to grow at its slowest pace since the 2009 financial crisis as it struggles with a trio of troubles: COVID-19, an oil-price crash and political upheaval. Analysts from Fitch Ratings to United Overseas Bank Ltd (大華銀行) expect Malaysia’s economy to grow about 2 percent this year. That compares with the government’s estimate that GDP would expand 3.6 to 4 percent, which already accounts for the effects of the virus. The central bank is set to release its annual report on the economy tomorrow, where it is expected to revise its outlook.
ECONOMY
Worse recession forecast
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc said that COVID-19 would inflict greater economic pain than they previously expected as they warned of a record plunge in US output in the second quarter and a deeper global recession. Morgan Stanley on Sunday forecast that the US’ GDP would fall 30.1 percent in the April-to-June quarter. Goldman predicted that the world economy would contract about 1 percent this year, which would be a bigger decline than even that witnessed in 2009 amid the financial crisis. Goldman had already projected a 24 percent drop in US output in the next quarter.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —