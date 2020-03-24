CHIP DESIGNERS
MediaTek buyback begins
Shares of MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday rose 2.33 percent to close at NT$308 in Taipei trading after the handset chip designer began its first share buyback scheme in eight years. The company plans to repurchase up to 15.9 million shares on the open market at NT$301 to NT$452 per share. The scheme began yesterday and is to continue until May 22. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) yesterday adjusted downward its growth forecast for MediaTek this year. Jih Sun expects revenue to be NT$282.65 billion (US$9.3 billion), down from its previous estimate of NT$294.7 billion, and net income to be NT$30.92 billion, compared with its earlier estimate of NT$32.58 billion.
STEELMAKERS
China Steel ratifies project
China Steel Corp’s (中鋼) board of directors yesterday approved a NT$9.43 billion investment in the first phase of the construction of a coke furnace and coke dry quenching system, the company said. The five-year project aims to reduce the company’s annual emissions of volatile organic compounds by 63 percent and particulate pollutants by 56 percent, China Steel said. The project would also contribute an extra 273 gigawatts of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 146,000 tonnes, it added. The board also proposed distributing cash dividends of NT$0.5 per common share and NT$1.4 per preferred share.
CLOUD COMPUTING
Wiwynn income up 10.5%
Cloud computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) reported net income of NT$6.17 billion for last year, or earnings per share of NT$36.42, a 10.5 percent year-on-year increase thanks to improved gross and operating margins. While revenue last year declined 9.6 percent to NT$163.6 billion, gross margin rose from 5.88 percent to 6.94 percent and operating margin increased from 3.92 percent to 4.99 percent, company data showed. The company’s board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$23 per share, representing a payout ratio of 63.15 percent. Wiwynn shares yesterday closed 4.58 percent higher at NT$639 in Taipei trading.
CHIP TESTERS
King Yuan boosts dividend
IC testing service provider King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子) has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.8 per common share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$2.49, the highest in three years. The company posted net income of NT$3.04 billion last year, a 69.41 percent year-on-year increase and a record high, while revenue increased 22.7 percent to NT$25.54 billion. However, SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) has trimmed its sales and earnings estimates for King Yuan this year by 4 percent and 9 percent respectively to reflect handset clients’ cautious view about product demand, a US client’s exit from the 5G handset chip market, and sustained weakness in automobile and industrial product testing.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Billings increase 26.2%
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.37 billion in billings worldwide last month, up 1.2 percent from US$2.34 billion in January, data from global trade group SEMI showed. That represented year-on-year growth of 26.2 percent from US$1.88 billion, the data showed. The growth was an extension of a robust uptrend that began in October last year, SEMI said yesterday.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —