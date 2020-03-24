Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





CHIP DESIGNERS

MediaTek buyback begins

Shares of MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday rose 2.33 percent to close at NT$308 in Taipei trading after the handset chip designer began its first share buyback scheme in eight years. The company plans to repurchase up to 15.9 million shares on the open market at NT$301 to NT$452 per share. The scheme began yesterday and is to continue until May 22. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) yesterday adjusted downward its growth forecast for MediaTek this year. Jih Sun expects revenue to be NT$282.65 billion (US$9.3 billion), down from its previous estimate of NT$294.7 billion, and net income to be NT$30.92 billion, compared with its earlier estimate of NT$32.58 billion.

STEELMAKERS

China Steel ratifies project

China Steel Corp’s (中鋼) board of directors yesterday approved a NT$9.43 billion investment in the first phase of the construction of a coke furnace and coke dry quenching system, the company said. The five-year project aims to reduce the company’s annual emissions of volatile organic compounds by 63 percent and particulate pollutants by 56 percent, China Steel said. The project would also contribute an extra 273 gigawatts of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 146,000 tonnes, it added. The board also proposed distributing cash dividends of NT$0.5 per common share and NT$1.4 per preferred share.

CLOUD COMPUTING

Wiwynn income up 10.5%

Cloud computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) reported net income of NT$6.17 billion for last year, or earnings per share of NT$36.42, a 10.5 percent year-on-year increase thanks to improved gross and operating margins. While revenue last year declined 9.6 percent to NT$163.6 billion, gross margin rose from 5.88 percent to 6.94 percent and operating margin increased from 3.92 percent to 4.99 percent, company data showed. The company’s board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$23 per share, representing a payout ratio of 63.15 percent. Wiwynn shares yesterday closed 4.58 percent higher at NT$639 in Taipei trading.

CHIP TESTERS

King Yuan boosts dividend

IC testing service provider King Yuan Electronics Co (京元電子) has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.8 per common share, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$2.49, the highest in three years. The company posted net income of NT$3.04 billion last year, a 69.41 percent year-on-year increase and a record high, while revenue increased 22.7 percent to NT$25.54 billion. However, SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) has trimmed its sales and earnings estimates for King Yuan this year by 4 percent and 9 percent respectively to reflect handset clients’ cautious view about product demand, a US client’s exit from the 5G handset chip market, and sustained weakness in automobile and industrial product testing.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Billings increase 26.2%

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.37 billion in billings worldwide last month, up 1.2 percent from US$2.34 billion in January, data from global trade group SEMI showed. That represented year-on-year growth of 26.2 percent from US$1.88 billion, the data showed. The growth was an extension of a robust uptrend that began in October last year, SEMI said yesterday.