Working at home triggers demand for chips, laptops

SOCIAL DISTANCING: China’s cloud infrastructure buildup has helped push up prices, with spot prices of DRAM chips rising more than 6 percent since Feb. 20

Reuters, SEOUL and TOKYO





With more employees working from home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, demand is surging for laptops and network peripherals, as well as components along the supply chain such as chips, as companies rush to build virtual offices.

Many firms have withdrawn earnings forecasts, anticipating a drop in consumer demand and an economic slump, but a better performance at electronics retailers and chipmakers is hinting at benefits from the shift in work culture.

Over the past month, governments and companies globally have been advising people to stay safe indoors. Over the same period, South Korea — home of the world’s biggest memorychip maker, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd — yesterday reported a 20 percent jump in semiconductor exports.

Pointing to further demand, nearly one in three Americans have been ordered to stay home, while Italy has banned internal travel.

“With more people working and learning from home during the outbreak, there has been rising demand for Internet services ... meaning data centers need bigger pipes to carry the traffic,” Cape Investment & Securities Co analyst Park Sung-soon said.

A South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy official said that cloud computing has boosted sales of server chips, “while an increase in telecommuting in the United States and China has also been a main driver of huge server demand.”

In Japan, laptop maker Dynabook Inc reported brisk demand which it partly attributed to companies encouraging teleworking.

Australian electronics retailer JB Hifi Ltd also said that it has seen an “acceleration” in demand from both commercial and retail customers for “essential products they need to respond to and prepare” for the coronavirus, such as devices that support remote working, as well as home appliances.

China is leading chip demand, analysts said, as cloud service providers such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Baidu Inc (百度) responded to Beijing’s efforts to contain the coronavirus.

“Cloud companies opened their platforms, allowing new and existing customers to use more resources for free to help maintain operations,” Canalys analyst Wong Yih Khai said. “This set the precedent for technology companies around the world that offer cloud-based services in their response to helping organizations affected by coronavirus.”

China’s cloud infrastructure buildup has helped push up chip prices, with spot prices of DRAM chips rising more than 6 percent since Feb. 20, data from price tracker DRAMeXchange showed.

UBS Group AG last week forecast average contract prices of DRAM chips to rise as much as 10 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second, led by a more than 20 percent jump in server chips.

It said it expects DRAM chips to be modestly undersupplied until the third quarter of next year, with demand from server customers rising 31 percent both this year and next year.

Concerns over supply disruption have also contributed to a price rise.

“You’ve got lots of OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and systems integrators in the global market who have intense demand for memory now,” said Andrew Perlmutter, chief strategy officer at ITRenew, a company that buys and reworks used data center equipment for resale. “Nobody is shutting down their factories — it is still production as normal — but people worry about memory supply in particular, so they want to get out ahead of production.”

About 69 percent of electronics manufacturers have flagged possible supplier delays averaging three weeks, a March 13 poll by industry trade group IPC International showed.

Half of those polled expected business to normalize by July, while nearly three-quarters pointed to at least October.