Unemployment rate rises to 3.7%, virus effects start to show

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s unemployment rate last month edged up 0.06 percentage points to 3.7 percent, mainly due to losses of seasonal or temporary positions, while the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak began to emerge, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

“The impact of the virus pandemic is not yet obvious based on the latest employment data,” as companies usually cut working hours first to cope with a slowdown, DGBAS official Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a media briefing in Taipei.

If the outbreak persists and escalates, the job market would increasingly feel the pinch, Chen said.

The jobless rate was the highest in three months, but the reading after seasonal adjustments shrank 0.01 percentage points to 3.7, from 3.71 percent one month earlier, the DGBAS report showed.

The virus seems to have begun to affect the labor participation rate, which shed 0.05 percentage points to 59.15 percent, more than the range of 0.02 to 0.04 percentage points seen at this time of the year in the past, Chen said.

Last month, the number of unemployed people stood at 443,000, an increase of 7,000 from a month earlier, as 3,000 people lost temporary or seasonal jobs and 2,000 lost work to business closures, the agency said.

People on unpaid leave are not listed as jobless.

By education level, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate at 5.29 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.49 percent and people with graduate degrees at 2.92 percent, the report said.

People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 11.87 percent, followed by those aged 15 to 19 at 8.36 percent, those aged 25 to 29 at 6.53 percent, and those aged 30 to 34 at 3.38 percent, it said.