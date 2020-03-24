The nation’s unemployment rate last month edged up 0.06 percentage points to 3.7 percent, mainly due to losses of seasonal or temporary positions, while the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak began to emerge, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
“The impact of the virus pandemic is not yet obvious based on the latest employment data,” as companies usually cut working hours first to cope with a slowdown, DGBAS official Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a media briefing in Taipei.
If the outbreak persists and escalates, the job market would increasingly feel the pinch, Chen said.
The jobless rate was the highest in three months, but the reading after seasonal adjustments shrank 0.01 percentage points to 3.7, from 3.71 percent one month earlier, the DGBAS report showed.
The virus seems to have begun to affect the labor participation rate, which shed 0.05 percentage points to 59.15 percent, more than the range of 0.02 to 0.04 percentage points seen at this time of the year in the past, Chen said.
Last month, the number of unemployed people stood at 443,000, an increase of 7,000 from a month earlier, as 3,000 people lost temporary or seasonal jobs and 2,000 lost work to business closures, the agency said.
People on unpaid leave are not listed as jobless.
By education level, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate at 5.29 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.49 percent and people with graduate degrees at 2.92 percent, the report said.
People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 11.87 percent, followed by those aged 15 to 19 at 8.36 percent, those aged 25 to 29 at 6.53 percent, and those aged 30 to 34 at 3.38 percent, it said.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —