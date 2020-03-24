Industrial production last month declined 1.85 percent from January, but surged 20.34 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The monthly decline was mostly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which dampened overall production last month, the ministry said.
It attributed the annual increase to a low comparison base last year, as the Lunar New Year holiday last year fell in February.
In the first two months of this year, industrial production increased 7.85 percent annually on the back of the contributions from the manufacturing sector, which saw output expand 8.27 percent, the highest in three years.
Throughout the two-month period, output from the electronic components industry — the manufacturing sector’s largest contributor — hit a record high as it soared 24.4 percent year-on-year, the ministry said, adding that growth was driven by increasing production across wafer and chip packaging foundries as the deployment of 5G technology picks up speed.
Output of the computer, electronic goods and optical components industry similarly posted a record high over the period, increasing 9.6 percent year-on-year.
The increase was due to the popularity of multi-camera smartphones and cloud-based applications, as well as growing production of optoelectronics, network and communication devices, and servers, the ministry said.
However, Taiwan’s non-tech industries saw output decline across the board in January and last month.
The chemical materials industry posted a 0.05 percent decline in production as state-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (台灣中油) petrochemical plant in Kaohsiung underwent a routine inspection, the ministry said, adding that the industry’s production was further affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Others — such as the machinery equipment industry and the automobile and auto parts industry, which posted annual declines of 13.89 percent and 2.64 percent respectively — were equally affected by the spread of the coronavirus, which cast a pall over market demand, the ministry said.
It said that output of the base metal industry contracted 2.33 percent year-on-year as international steel markets remained weak.
The ministry forecast an increase in production for the manufacturing sector due to upcoming 5G, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence applications, as well as due to Taiwanese companies moving production home, but said that uncertainties shrouding the global markets remain.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting crude oil prices, domestic production might suffer due to a reduction in market demand and investments, it said.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —