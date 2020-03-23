Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ELECTRONICS

HTC posts 2019 loss

HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted net losses of NT$9.36 billion (US$308.89 million), or net losses per share of NT$11.43, for last year due to stiff competition in the global market and the inability of its virtual reality business to make up for slumping smartphone sales. While HTC posted net losses of NT$2.37 billion in the fourth quarter last year, its 17th loss-making quarter in the past 18 quarters, gross margin for the quarter rose 2.8 percentage points from a quarter earlier to 25.7 percent.

ELECTRONICS

Apple limits purchases

Apple Inc on Friday announced that it is limiting online purchases of select iPhone models in Taiwan and in other markets amid disruptions to its supply chain. On its Web site in Taiwan, Apple said that people would be limited to online purchases of no more than two of any of its latest iPhone models — the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro MAX. People can also buy no more than two of any of its earlier iPhone models — the iPhone XR, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus — per online purchase. The purchase limit for the new iPad Pro, which was unveiled on Wednesday, has also been set at two, while no more than five of the latest MacBook Air and the Mac mini can be bought at a time.

EXPORTS

Data show homeward trend

Export order data indicated a continued shift in production by Taiwanese businesses home from China because of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. Only 40.7 percent of the orders placed with Taiwanese firms last month were shipped from China, a decline of 8.1 percentage points from January, the data showed.