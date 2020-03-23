ELECTRONICS
HTC posts 2019 loss
HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday posted net losses of NT$9.36 billion (US$308.89 million), or net losses per share of NT$11.43, for last year due to stiff competition in the global market and the inability of its virtual reality business to make up for slumping smartphone sales. While HTC posted net losses of NT$2.37 billion in the fourth quarter last year, its 17th loss-making quarter in the past 18 quarters, gross margin for the quarter rose 2.8 percentage points from a quarter earlier to 25.7 percent.
ELECTRONICS
Apple limits purchases
Apple Inc on Friday announced that it is limiting online purchases of select iPhone models in Taiwan and in other markets amid disruptions to its supply chain. On its Web site in Taiwan, Apple said that people would be limited to online purchases of no more than two of any of its latest iPhone models — the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro MAX. People can also buy no more than two of any of its earlier iPhone models — the iPhone XR, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus — per online purchase. The purchase limit for the new iPad Pro, which was unveiled on Wednesday, has also been set at two, while no more than five of the latest MacBook Air and the Mac mini can be bought at a time.
EXPORTS
Data show homeward trend
Export order data indicated a continued shift in production by Taiwanese businesses home from China because of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. Only 40.7 percent of the orders placed with Taiwanese firms last month were shipped from China, a decline of 8.1 percentage points from January, the data showed.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —
INSTALLMENTS: Those affected by COVID-19 would be allowed to defer some taxes for a year or pay in installments over up to three years, the minister of finance said Companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would be allowed to delay paying corporate income tax for a year or pay it in installments, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday, as industrial heavyweights press for sweeping tax cuts. Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) made the announcement at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee, saying that tax cuts would require lengthy legal revisions before they could be implemented, while grace periods only need executive orders, which he could issue right away. “I will promulgate administrative orders later in the day that would allow companies affected by the pandemic to postpone paying business